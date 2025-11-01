HCM City joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network in film category

PARIS HCM City has been named a new member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for film, becoming Việt Nam’s first - and Southeast Asia’s only - representative in this category.

On the occasion of World Cities Day (October 31), the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) officially designated 58 cities as new members of the UCCN, including HCM City.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn described the recognition a milestone in the materialisation of the Party and State’s policies on international integration and cultural revitalisation in the new era. It also reflects the country’s commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy and developing cultural and creative industries, in line with the National Target Programme on Cultural Development 2025-35, the Cultural Diplomacy Strategy to 2030, the Cultural Development Strategy to 2030, and the Prime Minister's Directive No. 30/CT-TTg dated August 29, 2024, on promoting Việt Nam’s cultural industries.

The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that HCM City’s participation in the UNESCO network will help showcase Vietnamese people's creativity and talent to international audiences and further strengthen Việt Nam’s cultural presence on the global stage.

Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO, said the recognition followed a rigorous review process, demonstrating the international community’s acknowledgment of the city’s potential and commitment to developing a vibrant film industry. The city is expected to serve as a hub connecting Vietnamese cinema with the global film community, actively contributing to the growth of regional and world cinema.

By joining the network, HCM City will gain opportunities to exchange ideas, expertise, and experiences with others worldwide, and to collaborate on international film projects. The recognition is also expected to help the city harness its creative potential, broaden cultural access, and foster the growth of its cultural industries, which aim to contribute 7.2 per cent of its GRDP by 2030.

Established in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network now includes 408 cities from over 100 countries, spanning eight creative fields: crafts and folk art, media arts, design, film, gastronomy, literature, music, and architecture.

Việt Nam now counts four members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Hà Nội (design), Đà Lạt (music), Hội An (crafts and folk Art), and HCM City (Film). VNA/VNS