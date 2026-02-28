Quảng Trị hands over rare otter to Cúc Phương National Park

QUẢNG TRỊ — The People’s Committee of Đakrông Commune in the central province of Quảng Trị, in coordination with the Đakrông Forest Protection Station, on February 26 handed over a small-clawed otter to the Cúc Phương National Park and the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Việt Nam for further care and rehabilitation.

Accordingly, the otter, weighing just over 400 grammes and currently in stable health, will be raised and cared for before being released back into the wild.

The Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus) is classified as an endangered and rare species under Group IB in accordance with Circular No. 27/2025/TT-BNNMT, and is subject to the highest level of legal protection in Việt Nam. Hunting, captivity, trading or illegal transport of the species is strictly prohibited and may result in criminal charges.

Earlier, Hồ Văn Xiếc, a fourth-grade pupil at Tà Long Primary School in Đakrông Commune, discovered the weakened otter by a stream and informed his school. On February 25, the Dakrong Forest Protection Station took over the animal for initial care before completing procedures for its transfer. — VNA/VNS