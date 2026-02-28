Hòn Thơm, Bà Nà cable cars named among Asia’s most spectacular scenic rides

ĐÀ NẴNG — The world's leading travel magazine, Travel + Leisure, has just named Hòn Thơm cable car (Phú Quốc) and Bà Nà cable car (Đà Nẵng) on the list of the 11 most spectacular cable car routes in Asia, calling these "must-try once-in-a-lifetime" experiences.

To capture the essence of these aerial adventures, Travel + Leisure evokes the wisdom of philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “The value of a symphony is not in the last note.” Much like a masterpiece of music, the true magic of these cable cars lies not just in the destination, but in the journey itself—suspended between heaven and earth. Through the panoramic glass cabins, travellers are treated to a sweeping gallery of nature: plunging valleys, drifting mists, pristine forests, and the endless turquoise of the sea.

Hòn Thơm: Asia’s most breathtaking odyssey

Heading the selection list of Travel + Leisure is the Hòn Thơm cable car in the South of the pearl island, Phú Quốc. This is not merely a means of transportation, but a "unique" experience carrying a Guinness World Record – the longest 3-wire cable car route on the planet.

Stepping into a Hòn Thơm cabin is the only way to truly grasp why international media frequently uses the word "surreal" to describe this voyage. It unfolds like a cinematic masterpiece: starting with the vibrant tapestry of local fishing villages and their colourful fleets, transitioning into the majestic scale of the An Thới archipelago with its layered hues of emerald and sapphire, and finally revealing Sun World Hòn Thơm—one of Asia’s most sophisticated entertainment complexes.

But the most expensive value of this cable line is its role as the "opening" for a world-class entertainment ecosystem: where every seamless experience from morning to night is designed to be found nowhere else in the world. After the sea-crossing journey to Sun World Hòn Thơm, tourists will admire the sunset at the Kiss Bridge – the unique "touchless" bridge praised by CNN. At night, the South Island brightens with two fireworks shows every evening: Kiss of the Sea (Guinness record holder) and Symphony of the Sea, becoming a rare island in the world to launch fireworks 365 days a year. This chain of experiences affirms a sharp message: Phú Quốc is establishing a completely different level of entertainment.

Bà Nà cable car: A journey through the clouds

Also appearing on the list, the Bà Nà cable car in Đà Nẵng was described by Travel + Leisure as a journey through "dense primary forests and rugged mountain peaks," before reaching the cool climate on the top of Mount Chúa. This journey amidst the clouds brings a spectacular transition: from the coastal heat into a temperate space with four seasons in one day.

Through the cloud layers, the cabin opens the door to the Sun World Bà Nà Hills entertainment-resort complex, where the ancient French Village, vibrant squares, bustling street festivals, and indoor theme park intertwine to create a European picture in the heart of Central Việt Nam. Walking on ancient paved roads, amidst squares full of music and street dances, tourists easily forget reality.

An indispensable emotional touchpoint for every tourist is the Golden Bridge, a golden "silk ribbon" supported by giant hands, reaching out into the vast sky. Here, all boundaries between nature and architecture seem to blur, giving the feeling of walking on clouds. Beside the overly familiar iconic frames, Sun World Bà Nà Hills also features the Lunar Castle with the scale of overwhelming cinematic scenes, breaking all common limits of tourism architecture, or the Le Jardin D’Amour flower garden where four-season flowers bloom in a peaceful, surprisingly romantic space.

The honour from Travel + Leisure is not merely a ranking. It is the recognition that in Việt Nam, every minute suspended between the sky and clouds is enough to become a priceless memory. Entering the top most beautiful journeys of the continent not only affirms the attraction of Phú Quốc or Đà Nẵng in general but also turns these cable car lines into symbols whenever global tourists mention Việt Nam, contributing to positioning Việt Nam as a country of high-class and distinct travel experiences. — VNA/VNS