UNESCO adopts resolution honouring Vietnamese scholar Lê Quý Đôn

GENEVA — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has officially adopted a resolution on the honouring and joint commemoration of the 300th birth anniversary of Lê Quý Đôn, one of Việt Nam's greatest cultural figures and scholars.

The decision was made at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, permanent representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO, said the adoption of the resolution is a moment of great pride not only for Hưng Yên Province, Lê Quý Đôn’s hometown, but also for the entire Vietnamese people.

A delegation from Hưng Yên, led by Nguyễn Văn Chiến, member of the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board and head of the Party Committee's board for information and education and mass mobilisation, attended the event.

After the resolution was passed, Chiến expressed gratitude to UNESCO and its member states for their support, pledging that the province will work closely with UNESCO and international partners to organise activities marking the scholar’s 300th birth anniversary in 2026.

UNESCO’s decision to honour and jointly commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Lê Quý Đôn demonstrates the international community’s recognition of Việt Nam's scientific, cultural, and educational heritage, as well as the scholar’s exceptional intellectual contributions.

The resolution is also part of UNESCO’s initiative to jointly celebrate influential global figures whose lives and work advance peace, education, cultural dialogue, and mutual understanding among nations — ideals that Việt Nam shares deeply.

The recognition came as a result of close cooperation between Hưng Yên Province, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO, together with Vietnamese and international experts.

The nomination dossier met UNESCO’s high standards, demonstrating Lê Quý Đôn’s influence and alignment with the organisation’s values in education, culture, science, and communication.

Lê Quý Đôn (August 2, 1726–June 11, 1784) was born in Diên Hà Village, now part of Hưng Yên Province. Originally named Lê Danh Phương, with the courtesy name Doãn Hậu and literary name Quế Đường, he served as a high-ranking mandarin during the Lê Trung Hưng (Revival Lê) Dynasty. Widely regarded as one of Việt Nam's greatest scholars, he authored more than 40 works covering history, culture, agriculture, astronomy, and geography. His best-known writings including Vân Đài Loại Ngữ, Kiến Văn Tiểu Lục, Đại Việt Thông Sử, Bắc Sử Thông Lục, and Toàn Việt Thi Lục are considered encyclopedic in various fields.

To mark the 300th anniversary of his birth next year, Hưng Yên Province will host a series of cultural and educational events to celebrate his life and contributions. — VNA/VNS