Prime Minister leads closing ceremony of Autumn Fair 2025, supporting storm victims

HÀ NỘI — The closing ceremony of the first Autumn Fair 2025, themed 'Autumn of Hope - Sharing Love', will take place this evening at 8pm at the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội.

This ceremony will also feature a donation programme to support individuals affected by storms and floods.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will preside over the event, joined by Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, who heads the Fair Steering Committee, along with leaders from central ministries, representatives from various provinces and cities, international organisations and diplomatic agencies.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Việt Nam Television (VTV) and on Voice of Việt Nam (VOV).

The organising committee will honour organisations and businesses with outstanding booths and express gratitude while receiving donations to support individuals in the central and northern mountainous regions affected by natural disasters.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the first Autumn Fair 2025 featured nearly 3,000 booths from around 2,500 domestic and foreign enterprises, showcasing more than 10,000 products across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, trade, tourism, technology, consumer goods and particularly OCOP products representative from the region.

Over the course of 10 days, the fair has attracted tens of thousands of visitors and transactions, offering numerous activities such as trade connection conferences, folk culture performances, introductions to regional specialties and e-commerce connection sessions.

This event not only celebrates the value of Vietnamese goods and promotes local brands but also contributes to enhancing domestic consumption, expanding export markets, strengthening regional connectivity, and supporting businesses in trade promotion.

Since it opened on October 25, the Autumn Fair has become a hub for trade, investment promotion and cultural exchange, reaffirming Việt Nam's role in the regional trade value chain.

After the closing ceremony, the fair will continue until November 4. VNS