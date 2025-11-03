Vĩnh Long celebrates Ok Om Bok Festival

VĨNH LONG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long is hosting several cultural, tourism and sports activities to celebrate the Ok Om Bok Festival, one of the major festivals of the Khmer people in the South.

The festival, also called the Festival of Worshipping the Moon, takes place under the full moon in the 10th lunar month annually when the season changes from rainy to dry, and from the growing season to the harvest season.

The Ok Om Bok Culture, Sports and Tourism Week aims to introduce and promote the cultural identities of ethnic minority groups in Vĩnh Long, as well as provide opportunities for local businesses to exchange and enhance cooperation in investment, trade and tourism with companies in other provinces.

The highlighted event is the Vĩnh Long Open Ngo (Khmer long boat) race, which will take place on the Long Bình River in Trà Vinh Ward on November 3 and 4.

The race will attract around 600 men and women athletes from nine teams from the province, competing in races of 1,000 metres and 800 metres for men, and 800 metres for mixed teams.

The event also highlights Khmer culture, including shows featuring traditional costumes, crafts, musical instruments and dance.

An exhibition promoting the province’s OCOP (one commune one product) and tourism products is set up as well.

There will be many sports activities such as cycling, motorcycle racing, a five-a-side football tournament, a volleyball competition and folk games.

Vĩnh Long will also hold a performance of floating water lanterns on November 5. The act is one of the Khmer people’s rituals of the Ok Om Bok Festival to express gratitude and respect to the gods of earth and water.

The Ok Om Bok Culture, Sports and Tourism Week will close on November 5. — VNS