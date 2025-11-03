Việt Nam Film week to take place this month

HÀ NỘI — A film week will take place thismonth nationwide to celebrate and promote the upcoming 24th Việt Nam Film Festival, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST).

In a decision issued recently, the culture ministry assigned the Department of Cinema to preside over and coordinate with the National Cinema Centre, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Đà Nẵng City, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Đắk Lắk, and relevant provincial and city authorities to organise the film week from November 15 to 20.

Within the framework of the event, audiences will have the chance to enjoy many outstanding cinematic works, representing different periods and styles of Vietnamese cinema.

A curated selection of acclaimed Vietnamese movies will be presented at the film week, including Vầng Trăng Thơ Ấu (Childhood Moon), Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano), Mùi Cỏ Cháy (The Scent of Burning Grass), Hồng Hà Nữ Sĩ (Hồng Hà: Lady of Letters), Bình Minh Đỏ (Red Dawn), Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), Hoa Nhài (Jasmine), Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (I See Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass), Hà Nội - 12 Ngày Đêm (Hà Nội-12 Days and Nights), and Nhà Tiên Tri (The Prophet).

In addition to movie screenings, the event will host talkshows and exchanges with film crews and producers in six cities and provinces: Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Trị, Đà Nẵng, Đắk Lắk and Cần Thơ.

Under Decision No 3762, the culture ministry decided that the National Cinema Centre will oversee screenings, design and print invitations, and organise the opening ceremony in Hà Nội.

In Đà Nẵng, the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will direct the programme through its Culture and Cinema Centre, while in Đắk Lắk Province, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial Film Distribution and Screening Centre will jointly handle local activities.

Việt Nam Film Festival

The 24th Việt Nam Film Festival is scheduled to be held in HCM City from November 21-25, with the aim of honouring new cinematic works that embody national identity and humanistic values, boosting the domestic film market, and advancing the development of a modern, sustainable film industry.

The film week promises to give audiences beyond HCM City a chance to connect directly with industry professionals.

Earlier this month, the MoCST held a working session with HCM City's People’s Committee to prepare for organising the festival.

Speaking at the session, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông said the festival is expected to contribute to raising the status of Vietnamese cinema in the nation’s "rising era," improving cinematic professionalism, creating conditions for artists, managers, film creators, producers and distributors to exchange experiences, and promoting the development of the movie industry.

A large variety of movie works can participate in the festival, including feature films, documentaries, scientific and animated films produced by individuals, organisations and Vietnamese enterprises, or co-produced with foreign countries.

They must not have won an award at any national television festival.

Films must be in Vietnamese, have a classification license issued between August 22, 2023, and August 22, 2025, and must not have copyright disputes. The specified duration for feature films is 60 minutes or more. Other genres must not exceed 100 minutes. Films submitted must comply with DCP 2K, 4K or full HD standards.

Deputy Chairwoman of the HCM City People’s Committee Trần Thị Diệu Thúy emphasised that the city is considered a major film production and distribution market in the country, with a large number of filmmakers.

HCM City has issued a strategic project on developing its cultural industry until 2030, in which the film industry is identified as one of eight key targets, according to the official.

Thúy added that the film festival is an activity for HCM City to show its "strong transformation", affirming its role as an economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technological centre, particularly as it has submitted an application to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of cinema. — VNS