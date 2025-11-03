Thanh Hoá’s pavilion shines at Autumn Fair 2025

HÀ NỘI — The pavilion of the central province of Thanh Hoá has emerged as one of the highlights at the first Autumn Fair 2025, currently taking place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội, drawing large crowds of visitors, businesses and partners.

With the theme “Thanh Hoá - Connecting for Growth,” the exhibition space not only showcases the province’s cultural identity but also underscores its economic potential, integration capacity and brand vitality in the digital era.

From the opening day on October 26, Thanh Hoá’s pavilion has been bustling with visitors exploring its array of specialities. Local delicacies such as Lady Lan nem chua (a traditional dish made from fermented pork), Tứ Trụ bánh gai (a cake made from rice flour mixed with thorn leaf paste, filled with stirred-in-sugar green bean and wrapped in banana leaves), Phủ Quảng chè lam (sticky rice and peanut bars), forest honey, Quảng Xương bird’s nest and herbal teas have sold out rapidly. Meanwhile, the province’s industrial products, including Nghi Sơn cement, Miza packaging, Lasuco sugar and Livvy cooking oil, have impressed fairgoers with their quality and packaging.

Among the most popular booths is Lê Gia Fish Sauce, the only Thanh Hoá brand to earn a national 5-star OCOP certification. With its signature ocean-blue décor and the distinctive aroma of traditional fish sauce, the booth has become a major draw at the fair.

“Being selected for the flagship booth is a great honour,” said Lê Anh, CEO of Lê Gia Foods and Trading Services Co. Ltd. “This fair gives us the opportunity to meet customers, showcase our products and hear their feedback.”

Lê Thanh Thảo, a visitor from Bắc Ninh Province, said that she’s used Lê Gia fish sauce for years, adding that its mild saltiness and natural aroma remind her of the taste of her childhood.

Nguyễn Văn Mạnh from Hà Nội added that Thanh Hoá’s OCOP products were impressive in both quality and presentation, noting he had bought honey, pennywort tea and fish sauce to support Vietnamese brands.

Young visitors were also intrigued by the art of fish sauce making – often described as “the soul of Vietnamese cuisine.” Lê Anh and his team enthusiastically explained the fermentation process, while several foreign guests sampled the product and praised its rich and distinctive flavour.

The CEO said the positive response motivates the company to innovate, diversify products and expand exports to new markets beyond its current presence in the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and Singapore.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Autumn Fair 2025 spans more than 130,000 square metres with 3,000 booths from 2,500 domestic and international enterprises. Each day, tens of thousands of visitors attend, opening opportunities for Thanh Hoá’s firms to connect with distributors, importers and strategic partners.

More than just a commercial showcase, the pavilion serves as a “cultural and economic ambassador,” promoting the image of Thanh Hoá’s hospitable, dynamic and creative people. — VNA/VNS