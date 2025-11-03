Digital, green transformation key to Việt Nam's tourism future

HÀ NỘI — Climate change and intense global competition have pushed Việt Nam's tourism sector to restructure toward sustainability, adaptability, and innovation. Within this context, digital transformation and green transition have been identified as two strategic pillars.

Digital transformation involves integrating and applying digital technology to enhance management and business efficiency, while green transition focuses on achieving long-term development that is environmentally and socially responsible.

Việt Nam’s tourism development strategy to 2030 emphasises “sustainable and inclusive tourism on the foundation of green growth”, highlighting the need to “develop tourism professionally, while promoting the application of Industry 4.0 achievements”. Similarly, the Prime Minister’s Dispatch No. 34/CD-TTg accelerates digital and green transformation in tourism to support double-digit economic growth.

Recently, the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO) and the High-Level Tourism Forum, held within the HCM City International Tourism Fair (ITE HCMC 2025), focused on “Shaping the Future of Tourism: Towards Digital and Green Transformation”.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính noted that in the digital era and for sustainable development, digital transition and green transformation are not separate paths but “golden keys” and “strategic pillars” that complement each other to create a modern, human-centred, culturally distinctive, and sustainable tourism sector.

Sharing this view, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng stressed that both digital transition and green transformation are essential strategies for all countries, including Việt Nam.

Across the country, many localities, destinations, and tourism enterprises have proactively applied digital and green technologies in business operations, creating smart tourism destinations and environmentally friendly products. Large-scale initiatives have included reducing plastic waste, supporting businesses in digital management, operations, and marketing, and certifying sustainable tourism products. Green tours, smart hotels, and certified sustainable enterprises are increasingly common.

Experts said achieving meaningful progress in this area requires tackling multiple challenges through comprehensive, coordinated measures. Phùng Quang Thắng, Chairman of the Vietnam Green Tourism Sub-Association, pointed out that both green transition and digital transformations require substantial initial investments in technology and infrastructure.

He emphasised that while the government offers guidance, it is essential for businesses to take the lead, with strong support from local communities. Incentives such as tax breaks and financial assistance should encourage widespread participation, stimulate demand for green initiatives, and reduce production costs for sustainable materials. Additionally, he stressed that green transition should not only focus on environmental protection but also on preserving cultural heritage and providing tangible benefits to the community.

Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism Phạm Văn Thủy said the development of a shared digital platform will allow businesses to utilise data for promotion and marketing, while enabling tourists to access information on Việt Nam.

Regarding green transition, he noted that the country possesses abundant green tourism resources and should expand green tourism products to meet market demand.

At the High-Level Tourism Forum, Deputy PM Chính called for a decisive shift in growth models, using digital transformation to enhance service quality, visitor experience, and management efficiency, and green transition as the foundation for tourism that is harmonious with nature and responsible to communities and the environment.

He outlined strategic directions, including institutional reform, shifting from “growth at all cost” to “sustainable development” mindset, strengthening international cooperation in digital transition and green transformation, developing guidelines for digital and green tourism, promoting regional and industry links to create distinctive and competitive products, investing in human resources, and introducing policies to encourage enterprise investment in effective tourism business models prioritising digital and green approaches. — VNA/VNS