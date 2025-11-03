European Higher Education Week kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — European Higher Education Week has brought a wave of academic energy to Hà Nội, drawing large crowds of students, parents and educators eager to explore study opportunities across the continent.

Nearly 70 universities and educational organisations from 18 European Union (EU) member states took part in the European Education Fair on Sunday, representing Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden.

Marking a deepening of educational ties between the EU and Việt Nam, the event created a vibrant platform for exchange and collaboration between European universities and the Vietnamese academic community.

Beyond the exhibition booths, panel discussions and alumni sharing sessions offered participants practical insights into life and learning in Europe, where knowledge flourishes through openness, diversity and creativity.

The European Higher Education Week continues in Hà Nội on Monday with a joint Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe Day, a flagship component of the programme designed to foster collaboration between Vietnamese and European higher education institutions.

For the first time, the two EU flagship programmes have been jointly featured within the same framework, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for academics, administrators and institutions to build partnerships, co-develop knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the future.

Speaking at the European Education Fair in Hà Nội, Rafael de Bustamante, Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, said studying in Europe often comes with significant financial benefits, thanks to strong public support and government subsidies. In fact, Europe offers the largest number of scholarships globally, providing talented students from all backgrounds access to high-quality education.

“Europe proudly contributes to the learning and development journey of young Vietnamese, enabling students from all walks of life to thrive,” he said.

The European Higher Education Week 2025 has been organised under the banner of 'Plug in to Evolution' — a flagship communication and public diplomacy campaign within the European Union’s Global Gateway Strategy.

According to the Delegation of the EU to Việt Nam, around 40,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in EU member states, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of all Vietnamese students abroad. — VNS