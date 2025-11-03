Donations sent to Huế, Đà Nẵng in post-flood recovery

CENTRAL REGION – As central Việt Nam battles one of its most devastating floods in decades, support has been pouring in to aid the the region's recovery efforts.

Last week, the Government of the Russian Federation delivered an emergency humanitarian aid shipment worth VNĐ150 billion ($5.69 million) to Huế City.

The heritage city also received an emergency aid package worth VNĐ350 billion (about $14 million), along with support for the central provinces of Quảng Trị and Quảng Ngãi.

Đà Nẵng was also provided with VNĐ100 billion in disaster aid from the Government, as well as a donation of VNĐ6.5 billion and five tonnes of supplies from donors.

Earlier, the Standing Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Huế City called for donations to support victims of the natural disaster.

Huế reported more than 35,000 houses submerged in floodwaters, with two people dead and two missing, while Đà Nẵng saw over 76,000 houses inundated and seven fatalities.

Local authorities, army and police units, volunteers and organisations have been helping to clean and repair houses, public facilities and remove waste in post-flood recovery efforts in Đà Nẵng and Huế.

Carlsberg Vietnam has stepped in with a VNĐ1.5 billion (US$60,000) donation to support relief and recovery efforts in Huế and Đà Nẵng, the two areas worst affected by the torrential rainfall and landslides.

Of the total amount, VNĐ500 million ($20,000) has been allocated to Đà Nẵng. The donation was handed directly to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committees of both cities to provide urgent assistance to affected households, fund emergency relief, repair damaged homes and help restore livelihoods.

“For us, compassion and responsibility have always guided the way we operate. When our communities face hardship, it’s only right that we stand beside them and offer support,” said Managing Director of Carlsberg Vietnam Andrew Khan. VNS