Central hub reserves $8 million flood relief fund

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city has allocated an emergency relief fund of VNĐ200 billion (US$8 million) in supporting to the victims and households affected by the historical flood, and most of the fund will reserve for food, drink water, blanket and clothes for the worst damage area.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Trần Nam Hưng said the relief will also help recover crucial infrastructure items and production suspended by the flood.

The city said it had received donations from organisations and individuals from nationwide with a fund of VNĐ6.3 billion ($252,000) and five tonnes of logistics for flood-damaged living quarters and villages.

The city has asked the central government providing a fund of VNĐ3.5 trillion ($140 million), of which VNĐ2.5 trillion ($100 million) for resettlement projects for local people in the landslide and flood threatened villages, as a long-term investment on the disaster resilience plan.

The tragedy flood that hit Đà Nẵng City and central region between October 27-30, had submerged 76,000 houses (mostly in the rural mountainous area of former Quảng Nam Province), taking lives of 11 people and four others were missing.

Many local authorities and rescue forces have been speeding up the recovery activities on repairing public works and living quarters, cleaning and reopening manufacture and service.

Hội An ancient town, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site and the most visited destination in central Việt Nam, has resumed tourism service in the Old Quarter key destinations in the town.

Hội An Memories Land in the ancient town, an entertainment centre, said it has resumed performance and tour service. VNS