Sweden to advance sustainability and innovation in partnership with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI State Secretary Sara Modig of the Sweden’s Ministry of Climate and Enterprise is paying a visit to Việt Nam from November 2-4 with a Team Sweden delegation focused on infrastructure collaboration.

The visit aims to highlight Sweden’s commitment to advancing sustainable development, innovation, and green infrastructure in partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

This visit builds on the momentum of the sectoral strategic partnership agreement signed during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to Stockholm in June 2025, deepening cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Under the theme “Building green ports and modern railways,” the Team Sweden delegation consisting of leading Swedish companies and experts will meet with key Vietnamese ministries, government agencies, technical stakeholders and private investors.

Discussions will focus on opportunities in railway development, including the North-South highspeed railway project, and the green transition of seaports as well as the construction of new ports.

State Secretary Modig will also engage with representatives from over 70 Swedish companies active in Việt Nam, reflecting Sweden’s growing role in supporting the country’s modernisation and green transition, according to a press release from the Swedish Embassy in Hà Nội.

“Việt Nam is a dynamic and forward-looking partner for Sweden in this region,” said Ambassador of Sweden to Việt Nam Johan Ndisi.

“From smart infrastructure to digital innovation, we see exciting opportunities to co-create solutions that are green, competitive, and inclusive. Sweden and Việt Nam are well-positioned to shape a future that is sustainable, resilient, and knowledge-driven.”

In Hà Nội, Modig is expected to present Sweden’s innovation ecosystem at the the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe Day, organised by the EU delegation in Việt Nam with the support from the Ministry for Education and the Ministry for Science and Innovation.

Sweden was recently came second place out of 130 economies in World Intellectual Propoerty Organization’s yearly Global Innovation Index. As part of the initiative, study fairs are being held in Hanoi and Hồ Chí Minh City to attract Vietnamese talent to Europe, with nine Swedish universities are participating in various events.

The agenda also features a visit to Hải Phòng where Modig is scheduled to meet with the the city People’s Committee, Swedish companies operating in the area and visit the VinFast electric vehicle factory. VNS