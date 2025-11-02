Candle-lighting ceremony held in Laos to pray for Vietnamese flood victims

VIENTIANE — A prayer and candle-lighting ceremony was held on Saturday at Phật Tích Pagoda in Vientiane to pray for communities affected by recent storms and floods in Việt Nam’s northern and central provinces.

In recent days, heavy rains, landslides, and successive storms have battered many parts of Việt Nam, causing severe loss of life and property. Numerous homes have been swept away, roads cut off, and thousands of residents forced to evacuate as their lives are thrown into mounting hardship.

At the ceremony, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers chanted sutras and lit lotus-shaped candles, offering prayers for peace and expressing deep sympathy for the losses suffered by people back home.

The event was not only a deeply meaningful religious event but also a reflection of the Vietnamese community in Laos’ strong sense of solidarity and connection with their homeland. — VNA/VNS