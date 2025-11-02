Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Candle-lighting ceremony held in Laos to pray for Vietnamese flood victims

November 02, 2025 - 17:57
At the ceremony, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers chanted sutras and lit lotus-shaped candles, offering prayers for peace and expressing deep sympathy for the losses suffered by people back home.

 

The prayer is not only a deeply meaningful religious event but also a reflection of the Vietnamese community in Laos’ strong sense of solidarity and connection with their homeland. VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — A prayer and candle-lighting ceremony was held on Saturday at Phật Tích Pagoda in Vientiane to pray for communities affected by recent storms and floods in Việt Nam’s northern and central provinces.

In recent days, heavy rains, landslides, and successive storms have battered many parts of Việt Nam, causing severe loss of life and property. Numerous homes have been swept away, roads cut off, and thousands of residents forced to evacuate as their lives are thrown into mounting hardship.

At the ceremony, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers chanted sutras and lit lotus-shaped candles, offering prayers for peace and expressing deep sympathy for the losses suffered by people back home.

The event was not only a deeply meaningful religious event but also a reflection of the Vietnamese community in Laos’ strong sense of solidarity and connection with their homeland. — VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Flight inspection for Long Thành int’l airport completed ahead of 2026 launch

The second phase of testing, conducted October 26-29, verified the synchronisation and performance of advanced surveillance systems, including primary and secondary radars (PSR/SSR) and the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) setup at the airport. The checks also assessed monitoring capabilities at both ends of the finished Runway 1 (05R/23L).

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom