Party General Secretary visits flood-hit Huế

HUẾ — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday visited Huế City to meet residents hard hit by the recent historic floods, presenting VNĐ100 billion (US$3.8 million) in financial aid and 200 tonnes of rice to support recovery and restore socio-economic stability.

According to preliminary reports from local authorities, eight out of 40 communes and wards in Huế remain flooded, with water levels averaging up to 0.5 metres, and in some areas, deeper.

On Saturday afternoon, more than 5,975 houses across the city were still submerged in up to 0.7 metres of water, with Quảng Điền and Phong Điền communes and Hóa Châu and Phú Hồ wards among the hardest-hit areas.

In Quảng Điền Commune, the General Secretary visited Khuông Phò Đông Village, which had been isolated by floodwaters over the past few days. He expressed deep sympathy for the losses suffered and encouraged residents to overcome the hardships and restore their lives as soon as possible.

Lâm also emphasised the solidarity shown by the Party, the State, organisations and people across the country, who have consistently supported flood-affected areas in central Việt Nam, including Huế.

He stressed the importance of ensuring residents’ safety and guaranteeing that no one is left in need or isolated without timely assistance. In addition, he personally presented 45 gifts to families in Quảng Điền facing especially difficult circumstances due to the flooding.

On the same day, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà also delivered VNĐ20 billion ($760,0000) in aid to support the people of Huế.

Further assistance for flood-hit provinces

On Saturday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính approved emergency funding of VNĐ100 billion ($3.8 million) for Huế (second tranche) and VNĐ100 billion for Đà Nẵng to address flood damage.

These funds were drawn from the 2025 Central Reserve Budget to help the two cities recover and stabilise residents’ lives, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Ministry of Finance is responsible for verifying and reporting all related data and proposals in compliance with the law. The People’s Committees of Huế and Đà Nẵng are responsible for managing and using the funds transparently, ensuring proper allocation and targeted support while preventing misuse and reporting results to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and relevant agencies for consolidation and reporting to the Prime Minister.

A rapid report from the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment showed that on Sunday morning, floods in the central and Central Highlands provinces have thus far resulted in 40 deaths or missing persons, 60 injuries, more than 16,500 flooded houses and 91 collapsed or damaged homes.

Agricultural losses include 5,307ha of submerged rice fields and crops, while livestock suffered heavily, with 42,079 animals killed or swept away. As for transportation, 59 sections of national highways remain blocked.

Floodwaters are gradually receding, with local authorities and functional forces working to repair damage, support residents and restore production.

On October 29, the PM signed Decision 2400/QĐ-TTg providing VNĐ350 billion ($13.3 million) in aid to three flood-affected localities, including Huế (VNĐ150 billion), Quảng Trị Province (VNĐ100 billion) and Quảng Ngãi Province (VNĐ100 billion).

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, this month is expected to bring several severe weather events affecting multiple regions.

Trần Thị Chúc, Deputy Head of the Climate Forecasting Department, noted that two or three storms or tropical depressions may develop over the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this month.

Heavy rains are expected from Hà Tĩnh to Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa provinces. The western provinces of Lâm Đồng and southern regions are likely to experience multiple days of showers and thunderstorms, including occasional moderate to heavy rainfall.

“During this period, cold air masses will continue to increase in frequency and intensity. Hazardous weather phenomena, such as thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong winds may occur nationwide,” Chúc warned.

She added that storms, tropical depressions and cold fronts could generate strong winds and high waves at sea, affecting maritime activities, while heavy rainfall may cause floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous regions. — VNS