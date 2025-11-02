Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

11 fishermen rescued after collision with foreign cargo ship off Vũng Tàu coast

November 02, 2025 - 12:33
Eleven Vietnamese fishermen were rescued late Saturday night after their two fishing boats collided with a Panama-flagged cargo vessel off the coast of Vũng Tàu, according to the HCM City Border Guard Command.

 

The Panama-flagged cargo ship SEA NOBLE, which collided with two Vietnamese fishing boats off the coast of Vũng Tàu on Saturday night, is now anchored in the area. — Photo courtesy of the Border Guard Command

HCM CITY — Eleven Vietnamese fishermen were rescued late Saturday night after their two fishing boats collided with a Panama-flagged cargo vessel off the coast of Vũng Tàu, according to the HCM City Border Guard Command.

The incident occurred about 15 kilometres off the coast of Vũng Tàu when the SEA NOBLE, a 120-metre-long and 19.6-metre-wide cargo ship, struck two anchored fishing boats that had stopped to repair a broken throttle line.

One of the fishing boats sank immediately, while the other went down shortly after the collision, forcing all 11 crew members to jump into the sea, clinging to life buoys as they drifted.

Nearby fishing vessels discovered and rescued the stranded fishermen before handing them over to Border Guard Squadron 2 under the HCM City Border Guard Command.

All 11 men were brought ashore safely during the night. One crew member sustained facial injuries and chest pain and was given immediate medical care. The others were provided with food and supplies.

The SEA NOBLE, which flies the Panamanian flag, is currently anchored off the Vũng Tàu coast pending investigation.

Captain Lê Văn Thiệp, who commanded one of the ill-fated fishing boats from Tiền Giang Province, said his crew had tried to signal the approaching cargo vessel but could not avoid impact.

The HCM City Border Guard Command said a patrol ship and six officers were dispatched from the Cửa Lấp estuary immediately after receiving the distress report. They arrived at the site to verify the incident and assist the rescued crew.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Mekong Delta shrimp farming adapts to climate change

The National Agricultural Extension Centre and Cà Mau Province Department of Agriculture and Environment held a forum titled “Applying technological advances to sustainable brackish-water shrimp farming in adaptation to climate change in the Mekong Delta” on Tuesday (October 29).
Society

Ancient town begins post-flood cleaning

Local residents in the Old Quarter of the ancient town began cleaning houses and clearing garbage and sludge piling up in streets, shops and houses in the Old Quarter and suburban villages and destinations on the Hoài River banks as floodwater was receding from last evening
Society

Stronger penalties planned to reduce food safety violations

Under the proposal, vendors could face fines of VNĐ1,000,000 (US$38) to VNĐ2,000,000 ($76) for failing to meet basic requirements, such as providing proper equipment for displaying food, keeping food covered to prevent dust and pests, or using gloves when handling cooked or ready-to-eat food.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom