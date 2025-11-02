Party chief urges swift post-flood recovery in Huế

HUẾ — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm urged the central city of Huế to expedite post-flood recovery efforts, aiming to swiftly return students to school and restore normalcy for residents, during a working trip on Sunday.

The Party chief praised the city’s rapid and decisive response to severe flooding, citing it as proof of the effective two-tier local administration model. He spotlighted the use of digital technology for transparent, real-time information and early warnings, alongside robust community solidarity in disaster response.

The Party Central Committee, Việt Nam Fatherland Front and local authorities, with assistance from international partners, have raised multiple aid rounds in a unified push to support recovery, he said. He commended on-the-ground efforts by the army, police and youth volunteers, who facilitated evacuations, distributed supplies and aided cleanup, minimising suffering and restoring stability.

With weather patterns still unpredictable, he called on officials and residents to stay alert, stressing proactive flood and storm preparedness as a core local priority.

On proposals to curb future flooding in Huế, he said the Government will prioritise investments in reinforcing reservoirs and coastal dikes to shield communities from storms and heavy rains.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Đình Trung reported that a potent cold front and high-altitude easterly disturbances dumped 1,000-1,800mm of rain on mountainous areas from October 25-30, with some spots seeing even higher totals.

No deaths occurred during the floods, though 15 people died and one was injured in the aftermath. As of 4pm on Saturday, the Hue Power Company restored electricity to all customers.

Eight out of the 40 wards and communes remain inundated, with water levels averaging 0.3-0.5m. Relief teams are supplying food and essentials to cut-off zones, ensuring no shortages.

The deluge damaged 321ha of vegetables, 123,900 ornamental plant vases and 255ha of fruit trees, while burying 8.9ha of farmland. Losses included 8,623 poultry, 5 buffaloes, 42 cows, 13 goats and 80 pigs, plus 57.87 tonnes of farmed fish and 34,000 fingerlings. Preliminary damage is estimated at VNĐ1.78 trillion (US$68.5 million).

Hue has secured VNĐ250 billion in emergency state funding, plus reserves of food, rescue gear and goods, which have been distributed directly to households. No residents lack food or clean water, and cleanup is ongoing in receded areas. — VNA/VNS