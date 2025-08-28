HCM City aims to turn Côn Đảo into “green, smart, and sustainable island"

HCM CITY — New Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang has proposed turning Côn Đảo into a “return-to-the-source” destination for universities and colleges, while improving the quality of life for residents, ensuring security, and strengthening disaster risk management.

Quang, who led a delegation of city leaders, held a working session with Côn Đảo authorities on Wednesday to review socio-economic development, national defence, and Party building in the first eight months of 2025, as well as the initial results of the new two-tier local government model on the island.

“I believe Côn Đảo, with support from HCM City, will transform from what was once called ‘hell on earth’ into a true paradise of tourism and relaxation,” he said.

Expressing his emotions upon returning to the island, he described Côn Đảo as a land of peace and rich potential for historical, spiritual, and luxury tourism.

He underscored the importance of prudent land use, saying the island must “treasure every inch of land” to ensure sustainable management of its limited resources. He urged Côn Đảo to unify its development vision under the image of a “green – conservation – smart island.”

He also highlighted priorities such as green finance initiatives, modern infrastructure, better healthcare services, comprehensive solutions to waste, particularly plastic waste, and more effective land and public housing management.

According to the Côn Đảo Party Committee, the special administrative zone officially came into operation on July 1 this year after the restructuring of the former district administration.

Nearly two months on, the local political system has been running stably and synchronously. However, challenges remain, especially in planning, land management, and construction, prompting the local administration to seek further guidance from relevant departments and agencies.

During the meeting, Côn Đảo authorities proposed that HCM City direct departments to review and supplement specific mechanisms and policies previously suggested by Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province, which formerly administered the island.

Other proposals included investment in solar power and seawater filtration systems for smaller islands, development of social housing for public servants, installation of an island-wide camera surveillance system, provision of clean water supply points, underground urban infrastructure, and completion of a standardised land database.

The municipal People’s Committee Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được responded to several of these proposals, stressing the island’s significant advantages for future growth.

He emphasised two key principles: development must go hand in hand with conservation, and the local administration must exercise autonomy in mobilising resources rather than relying solely on the State budget.

“Conservation does not mean closing the doors to development. It means protecting resources to serve sustainable tourism, which requires cooperation among authorities, investors, and Côn Đảo National Park,” he said.

On August 26, a delegation led by Quang paid tribute to fallen heroes and revolutionaries at Hàng Keo and Hàng Dương cemeteries, as well as at Côn Đảo Temple, to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2.

They offered incense, laid wreaths, and observed a minute of silence to honour the sacrifice of more than 20,000 patriots who perished on the island.

The delegation also rang the memorial bell and paid respects to President Hồ Chí Minh at Côn Đảo Temple.

Côn Đảo today remains a sacred land of remembrance while holding vast potential to become a world-class cultural, historical, and eco-tourism destination. — VNS