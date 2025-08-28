Cambodian media highlights Việt Nam’s historic milestones, growing bilateral ties

PHNOM PENH — The Cambodian daily Kampuchea Thmey has run an analysis underscoring the historic significance of Việt Nam’s August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945), while commending the traditional friendship and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia through both wartime and peacetime.

The article, published online on August 26, recalled that August 19 marked the eightieth anniversary of the August Revolution, a turning point that liberated Việt Nam from colonial rule and forged historical links with Laos and Cambodia on the Indochinese peninsula.

It noted that despite challenges over the past eight decades, Cambodia–Việt Nam relations have advanced remarkably, backed by strong commitments from the two countries’ leaders to deepen and expand cooperation.

Analysts cited in the piece stressed that under President Hồ Chí Minh’s leadership, Việt Nam transformed from a colonised, impoverished nation into an independent, unified country with steady growth and stability. Geopolitical expert Thong Mengdavid described Việt Nam’s eightieth National Day as not only celebrating the nation’s resilience but also reflecting its important role in fostering peace, security, and prosperity in Southeast Asia. He highlighted Việt Nam’s support in helping Cambodia overthrow the Pol Pot regime in 1979 and in its continued assistance with reconstruction and capacity-building.

Today, bilateral cooperation spans border security, crime prevention, defence diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange. Annual trade exceeds US$10 billion, supported by joint projects in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and connectivity. Vietnamese investment has contributed to infrastructure and electricity networks in Cambodia, while thousands of Cambodian students trained in Việt Nam are strengthening mutual understanding between the two nations.

Dr. Seun Sam of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC) noted rapid growth in bilateral trade, investment, and tourism, saying it demonstrates not only strong leadership commitments but also the vast potential for cooperation, with the goal of lifting trade turnover to $20 billion.

Meanwhile, Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies under the RAC’s International Relations Institute of Cambodia, affirmed that relations, fostered by generations of leaders and peoples, have been strengthened in line with the principle of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” agreed in 2005.

According to Cambodian analysts cited by Kampuchea Thmey, bilateral ties are now flourishing across all areas, from politics and security to economy, health, culture, education, science, and people-to-people exchanges. With determination from both sides, Cambodia–Việt Nam friendship and cooperation are expected to reach new heights, meeting the aspirations of the two countries' people. — VNA/VNS