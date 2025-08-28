Trade winds rise as Việt Nam and New Zealand set US$3 billion target

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam marks its 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, a new chapter is unfolding in its relationship with New Zealand.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Gerry Brownlee, have proposed bold measures to boost bilateral trade turnover to US$3 billion by 2026.

The agreement came during their talks in Hà Nội on Thursday, part of a five-day visit by New Zealand’s leader to Việt Nam — the first high-level engagement since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

NA Chairman Mẫn described the visit as a milestone, signalling fresh momentum in friendship and cooperation, especially in parliamentary diplomacy. He emphasised that despite the geographical distance, the two nations are drawing closer through deepening economic, cultural and educational ties, united by shared visions and strengthened people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries also share joint efforts for the development and well-being of their peoples and contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

Recalling that since establishing diplomatic relations in 1975 and upgrading ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, Việt Nam and New Zealand have made remarkable achievements in economic and trade cooperation, Chairman Mẫn said that as of July 2025, two-way trade reached about $1.05 billion, with Việt Nam exporting $580 million and importing $470 million from New Zealand.

However, this remains below the potential for bilateral economic cooperation, he said.

Building on 50 years of bilateral ties, Chairman Mẫn suggested that the two sides continue to strengthen political relations through high-level visits and exchanges, experience-sharing delegations between ministries, sectors and localities and closer interactions between parliamentary committees, friendship groups and young parliamentarians.

He also urged the two foreign ministries to finalise an action programme soon to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and concretise its content.

He emphasised the importance of deepening defence and security cooperation, contributing to each country’s national security as well as to peace and stability in the region and the world.

He also proposed that New Zealand support Việt Nam in training and capacity building for Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

He welcomed New Zealand’s initiative on the agreement on climate change, trade and sustainability and expressed a wish to learn from New Zealand’s experience in clean and high-tech agriculture.

Mẫn also proposed expanding cooperation in education, training, labour, tourism and direct air links, while suggesting that New Zealand increase visa quotas for Vietnamese citizens under the working holiday programme.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, Chairman Mẫn called on the two legislatures to step up exchanges and support each other at multilateral parliamentary forums, share legislative and supervisory experience and strengthen collaboration between their supporting agencies.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee affirmed the role of the two parliaments in listening to their citizens, thereby strengthening people-to-people exchanges and friendship between the two countries.

He noted with satisfaction that high-level and other exchanges, as well as the warm relations between the two peoples, are expanding through education, tourism, trade and investment.

Agreeing with the views of Chairman Mẫn, Speaker Brownlee stressed that in the current context of regional and global security challenges, the two countries need to deepen their bilateral relationship.

He affirmed that New Zealand is ready to consider increasing imports of Việt Nam’s strong products into its market, helping boost bilateral trade towards the target of $3 billion.

The two parliamentary leaders agreed that their legislatures should continue to coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, especially at the UN, ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, while cooperating and aligning positions on international and regional issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

Chairman Mẫn reaffirmed that Việt Nam wishes to make practical contributions to advancing ASEAN–New Zealand relations, including towards the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and New Zealand and the organisation of a special summit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN–New Zealand relations in 2025. VNS