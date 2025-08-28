Politburo discusses preparations for Cao Bằng, Huế Party congresses

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and State President Lương Cường chaired a working session in Hà Nội on Thursday with the standing boards of the Cao Bằng provincial and Huế municipal Party’s committees to review draft documents and personnel proposals ahead of their Party congresses for the 2025–30 term.

Cao Bằng and Huế representatives presented draft political reports, leadership reviews, personnel lineups, and congress resolutions.

They highlighted achievements from the 2020-25 term, but admitted they need clearer strategies to address shortcomings, and proposed new leadership and development ideas with an eye on 2045.

State President Cường directed both localities to refine their congress documents and personnel plans, incorporating feedback from ministries, agencies and Politburo members to ensure they sync with broader national development goals and leverage each locality’s unique strengths.

He urged Cao Bằng to tap its revolutionary heritage and ethnic cultural identity to expand tourism, unlock cross-border trade, develop forestry-based economy, and uplift livelihoods in remote, disadvantaged areas.

He zeroed in on infrastructure, demanding the Đồng Đăng-Trà Lĩnh and Bắc Kạn-Cao Bằng expressways get done, plus better links to border gates and iconic spots like Pắc Bó and Bản Giốc waterfalls.

For Huế, he urged the central city to harness its status as a cultural, tourism and culinary hub, while keeping its tangible and intangible heritage intact.

He also called for a push on the marine economy, with a need to identify breakthrough sectors and high-value services to boost fiscal revenue.

Both localities were told to streamline administrative apparatuses, and beef up local grassroots governance.

Building a capable, people-oriented civil service was also stressed as key to reinforcing the public trust in the Party and political system.

The Politburo concluded that the draft documents and personnel proposals were mostly ready for the congresses. Cao Bằng and Huế should map out detailed action plans to realise their congress resolutions, with clear goals, tasks, roles, responsibility, timelines and results they can actually measure. — VNA/VNS