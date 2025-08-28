Việt Nam unveils landmark exhibition to mark 80 years of independence

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said the National Exhibition of Achievements is a tribute to Việt Nam’s past and a declaration of its future aspirations, emphasising that the event embodies patriotism, national pride and the country’s determination to strengthen its position on the global stage.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at the exhibition’s opening ceremony on Thursday, held at the new National Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội.

Covering 90ha, the complex includes 304,000sq.m of indoor exhibition halls, 200,000sq.m of outdoor space, and three international-standard conference halls, each capable of hosting 5,000 people.

Its total investment ranks it among the world’s top 10 national exhibition centres.

The centrepiece is a vast steel dome — 56m high, 360m across, weighing 24,000 tonnes — designed, produced and assembled entirely in Việt Nam. Its turtle-shell-inspired shape pays homage to the legendary Golden Turtle of Vietnamese folklore.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, speaking at the opening ceremony, highlighted the extraordinary speed of construction.

“Thanks to more than 1,000 engineers and workers working day and night, including weekends and holidays, we completed the project in just 10 months, instead of the two years originally planned,” he said.

He described the new centre as part of a broader vision for Hà Nội to develop as a “civilised, cultured and modern” capital, featuring smart urban planning and international integration.

Organisers say this is the most ambitious exhibition ever held in Việt Nam. It brings together 28 ministries and central agencies, 34 provinces and cities, and more than 110 major corporations and enterprises, with over 230 booths filling both indoor halls and outdoor squares.

Nearly 180 industries are represented, ranging from agriculture and trade to education, health, culture, defence, diplomacy and environmental protection. Traditional crafts and OCOP products are also featured prominently.

Modern technology is widely used in the displays, including 3D models, virtual and augmented reality, multimedia installations and artificial intelligence, to create interactive experiences.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng said the aim was to make the exhibition not only informative but also engaging.

"This is a cultural space as well as an educational experience, blending history and tradition with modern presentation," he said.

The exhibition is structured into specialised zones that highlight different aspects of Việt Nam’s development.

The '95 Years Under the Party’s Banner' zone retraces milestones in modern history and achievements under Party leadership. The 'Việt Nam–Country–People' zone showcases the beauty of the land, its cultural diversity and artistic achievements.

The 'Economic Locomotives' zone highlights State-owned enterprises and their role in national development. The 'Nation-Building Entrepreneurship' features private businesses and their contributions.

The 'Aspiration for the Sky' zone focuses on aerospace research and innovation. The 'Sword and Shield' zone displays the achievements of the People’s Army and Public Security forces, including domestically researched and produced modern weapons and equipment.

A dedicated building – 'Culture Illuminates the Nation' – has been set aside to showcase Việt Nam’s cultural traditions across all regions and the heritage of its 54 ethnic groups.

Foreign guests expressed admiration for the event. Germany’s new Defence Attaché in Hà Nội Lieutenant Colonel Ingo Krüger told Việt Nam News and Law: "This is a great opening show with brand-new infrastructure and lots of military displays. Very impressive."

Vietnamese participants also shared their pride in contributing.

Lieutenant Colonel Vũ Thanh Hà of the Institute of Military Science and Technology said her unit was exhibiting in both outdoor and indoor areas.

Outdoors, they presented air-defence systems and special-purpose equipment currently in service with the People’s Army.

Indoors, the institute arranged three zones: one showcasing navigation devices used in training and exercises, another highlighting maritime and island products – some already deployed on outposts – and a third displaying civilian-oriented technologies.

"We are honoured to be one of 26 army units selected to participate. These products reflect contributions to national defence and to serving the people," she said.

Major Phạm Nam Phong from the Ministry of Public Security said the police booth included a tribute to fallen officers as well as displays of modern digital technologies such as the 'smart neighbourhood police bot', designed to process community information more efficiently.

"I’ve joined many exhibitions, but this is the largest ever. I’m proud to contribute to this national celebration," she said.

For local residents, the moment carried special resonance. Hoàng Văn Bảy, 82, from Đông Anh, who donated land for the exhibition centre, said: "I’ve visited dozens of booths today and feel very proud.

"Our country has changed, and I believe the future will be even brighter. The atmosphere is wonderful, the visitors are polite and the feeling is amazing."

With its scale, modern design and interactive technologies, the National Exhibition of Achievements is intended to serve as more than a one-off event.

Organisers see it as a symbol of Việt Nam’s ambition – linking past, present and future, and projecting an image of a nation proud of its heritage while confident in its path of development. — VNS