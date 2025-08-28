Việt Nam's National Day observed in China’s Hong Kong

HONG KONG — The Vietnamese Consulate General in China’s Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions hosted a grand ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2).

Consul General Lê Đức Hạnh highlighted Việt Nam's achievements since independence, from colonial rule and wartime hardship to becoming a middle-income country and an active player in global integration. She affirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy of valuing stable and healthy relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority, in line with the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development, as well as commitment to diversification and multilateralism of external ties.

The Việt Nam–China relations have maintained robust growth through exchanges and contact between the two Parties and Governments, the diplomat said, noting the special bonds with Hong Kong as a solid basis for the rosy cooperation over the recent past, with two-way trade in the first half of this year surging by more than 63 per cent year-on-year, Vietnamese tourist arrivals to Hong Kong doubling in 2024, and education collaboration and cultural exchange flourishing.

Hong Kong is a super-connector that helps bring Vietnamese goods into the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area, China’s vast market, and the global supply chain, Hạnh stressed, adding Việt Nam stands as both a promising destination for investment and a market for Hong Kong’s goods and services.

She expressed hope that Hong Kong would further facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges, including the expansion of work visas to maximise the complementary nature of the two economies.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu congratulated Việt Nam on its transformation into a dynamic economy in Asia and the world, emphasising the deep historical ties between the two sides. He noted Hong Kong's connection to the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam 95 years ago under the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh.

He highlighted the strengthening relationship through over 30 cooperation agreements signed during his 2024 visit to Việt Nam. Last year, Việt Namwas Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner in ASEAN and sixth largest globally, while Hong Kong ranked among Việt Nam's top foreign investors. Hong Kong is a bridge between the Vietnamese and Chinese markets, with about 10 per cent of trade moving through the region.

Under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, Hong Kong offers both the advantages of being part of China and a global hub, with a friendly business environment, he said, underscoring recent visa policy relaxations for ASEAN citizens.

At the event, attended by officials, diplomats, and members of the Vietnamese community, there were also cultural performances and the showcase of Vietnamese cuisine. — VNA/VNS