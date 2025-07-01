Fusion kicks off Fusionlife summer campaign with exclusive holiday prizes

Fusion Hotel Group, a leader of wellness-inspired hospitality brands in Việt Nam, is launching an exciting new campaign starting July 1, offering exclusive perks to loyalty programme members.

New members can enjoy benefits across the group’s expansive portfolio of resorts and hotels in Việt Nam, as well as the chance to win a dream vacation.

As part of the launch, an additional 11 per cent discount will be applied on top of existing membership benefits across all tiers. This special offer is available to both new and existing Fusionlife members for bookings made between July 1 and 10, with stays at selected resorts and hotels valid through the end of 2025.

Additionally, newly registered members will have the chance to win a prestigious prize: a two-night stay at Fusion Resort Cam Ranh with “breakfast anywhere anytime” service, and wellness activities.

Following this period, from July 11 to 31, anyone who signs up for a Fusionlife membership will be automatically entered into a lucky draw for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

With three exciting rewards totalling six nights’ stay at some of Việt Nam’s most beautiful travel destinations, the campaign invites travellers to explore unique experiences at Fusion’s hotels and resorts while enjoying exclusive member benefits.

Winners will be selected throughout the campaign period, every week each Friday. Lucky new members will be notified via their registered email or social media, ensuring continuous excitement and engagement all summer long.

"Summer is all about joy, discovery, and connection. These values are at the heart of Fusionlife. We aim to deepen our connection with guests, bringing a curated, meaningful, wellness-driven experience to life," said David Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at Fusion. "This campaign is our way of welcoming new members with an extra touch of excitement."

This campaign marks the 1st anniversary of Fusionlife’s success. Since its launch in June 2024, Fusionlife has attracted more than 11,000 members, with the top five nationalities being Vietnamese, Korean, Hong Kong, Australian and American.

Members of Fusionlife will also enjoy a host of benefits including discounts on dining and spa treatments of up to 25%, stay credits, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, a guaranteed late check-out service until 2pm, and potential room upgrades depending on availability promotions.

For more information and a chance to join the Fusionlife program, visit: https://fusionhotelgroup.com/fusionlife.

Renowned for its signature all spa-inclusive concept, Fusion Hotel Group offers a diverse portfolio of luxury beachfront resorts and urban lifestyle hotels across Vietnam and Thailand.

Travellers can discover Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh, Maia Quy Nhon, The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon, along with other premier locations such as Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Hue, Fusion Suites Phuket Patong, and vibrant city escapes like Fusion Original Saigon Centre, Fusion Suites Saigon, Fusion Suites Vung Tau, and Glow Bangkok Riverside. Business travellers are well-catered for with HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong and HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong New City.

Fusion is on track to reach 50 properties by 2028 and remain committed to providing wellness-focused, culturally immersive experiences across Asia.