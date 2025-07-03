Politics & Law
Vietnamese authorities keep close watch on developments in East Sea: spokeswoman

July 03, 2025 - 18:21
Hằng made the statement at the ministry's regular press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday in response to a reporter’s query about alleged illegal survey activities in Việt Nam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng affirmed that Vietnamese authorities are closely monitoring developments in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and taking appropriate measures in accordance with international law and Vietnamese law to protect the country’s legal and legitimate rights and interests.

Hằng made the statement at the ministry's regular press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday in response to a reporter’s query about Việt Nam’s reaction to the information that a Chinese vessel is carrying out illegal survey activities in Việt Nam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

All research and survey activities of foreign countries conducted in Việt Nam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, which have been established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without Việt Nam’s permission, violate the nation’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction, the spokeswoman stressed. — VNA/VNS

