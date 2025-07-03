Military needs to enhance combat strengths in all domains: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday underscored the need for the military to augment its combat strengths across all domains, as well as provide better care for soldiers in remote and challenging areas of the country.

He was speaking during the military-political conference to review the first half of 2025, held in Hà Nội by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.

PM Chính acknowledged the outstanding performance of the armed forces in the first half of the year under the Commission’s leadership. He praised their unity, resilience, and breakthroughs in fulfilling military and defence tasks, contributing significantly to national stability and socio-economic growth.

Việt Nam’s defence diplomacy continued to shine, supporting the broader foreign policy agenda of the Party and State.

Looking ahead to a demanding second half of the year, amid shifting global and regional contexts, the PM called on the military to review its objectives and tasks, strive for the highest outcomes, and contribute even more to national success.

He stressed the need for proactive strategic advice to the Party and State on defence and military matters, improving analytical capacity and scenario forecasting; enhanced theoretical and strategic thinking, including military science and tactics in new conditions; implementation of laws and strategies on defence; and upholding the 'people-based' defence model, in which the people are the foundation, focus, and principal actors.

The Government leader also called for close military–civilian cooperation to build a robust regional defence posture, especially training and appointing commune-level military commanders; and effective disaster response and civil defence, including coordination with the Ministry of Public Security to fight crime, smuggling, and counterfeit goods.

The PM also emphasised the need for improving the military’s combat strength, maintaining readiness across all domains, including cyberspace, and responding to emerging non-traditional security threats.

He also called for stronger Party leadership within the military, exemplary congresses at all levels, and successful organisation of the 12th Military Party Congress. The military must be clean, strong and exemplary across all dimensions: politics, ideology, ethics, organisation and personnel.

PM Chính underscored better care for officers and soldiers, particularly in remote, border, and maritime areas, including housing support.

He instructed the military to further advance the defence industry, promote scientific and technological innovation, and accelerate digital transformation. Defence diplomacy should continue to play a key role, with active participation in multilateral forums and UN peacekeeping missions.

He expressed his firm belief that, with its heroic tradition, unity, innovation, and determination, the Việt Nam People’s Army will continue to excel, living up to the title 'Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers' and the beloved saying that “No task is too difficult, no enemy unbeatable.”

Historic milestones

Presenting the report on military and defence work in the first half of 2025 on behalf of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence, General Nguyễn Tân Cương highlighted that the armed forces, under the resolute leadership of the Commission and the Ministry, had made significant strides, achieving multiple breakthroughs and early completion of several key tasks, some of which marked historic milestones.

The entire military maintained a high state of combat readiness, closely monitored and accurately forecasted the situation, and promptly advised the Party and State on flexible, effective responses to emerging challenges, upholding national sovereignty and security across all regions.

Efforts were made to remove obstacles and promote the synergy between military-defence tasks and socio-economic development, especially in remote, border, and maritime areas.

More than 50,800 military and militia personnel and nearly 2,100 vehicles, ships and helicopters were mobilised for disaster and fire response operations.

Việt Nam also sent over 75 tonnes of relief supplies to help Myanmar recover from an earthquake, leaving a strong impression on international friends.

Restructuring was implemented scientifically and in line with Politburo Resolution No. 05-NQ/TW and other central directives on streamlining. Thirty-four provincial-level commands were merged and reorganised, and border guard and regional defence commands were newly established. Preparations were made to ensure smooth local military organisational operations following the official launch of the two-tier local government system.

Training and drills were rigorously directed and achieved fresh progress. The military successfully and safely conducted parades commemorating the 50th anniversary of national reunification and is currently preparing large-scale events for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Internal security was tightly safeguarded, and civil-military relations and policies were improved in substance and effectiveness.

The military mobilised over VNĐ2.54 trillion (US$90 million) to implement social policies, support 595 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, build nearly 17,700 charity houses, and eliminate makeshift and dilapidated housing. The remains of 495 fallen soldiers were found and reburied with honour.

Defence diplomacy and international integration remained proactive, flexible, and effective, bolstering the international reputation of both Việt Nam and its military. — VNS