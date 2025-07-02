Platforms on digital transformation launched

HÀ NỘI — Three digital platforms were launched on Wednesday in Hà Nội to support the implementation of Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The platforms include the Communist Party of Việt Nam's electronic information portal, a monitoring and evaluation information system for Resolution 57, and an information system for receiving and processing feedback and proposals on science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The central steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation launched the platforms at its mid-year review conference.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is the head of the committee, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the event.

The Communist Party of Việt Nam's electronic information portal is the Party's official online communication channel. It is not just a basic information portal, but a multidimensional platform that strongly supports Party-building activities, guides public opinion and connects Party members, officials, and the general public.

As the voice of the Party, the portal offers a comprehensive view of the activities of Party and State leaders — from major policies, directions and resolutions to the daily operations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and central-level agencies.

The monitoring and evaluation information system for Resolution 57 supports the trial deployment of new ideas, technologies and policies before broad implementation.

The information system for receiving and processing feedback and proposals on science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation supports the reception and processing of feedback, proposals and innovative solutions submitted by individuals and organisations.

The system serves as a channel to collect proposals and solutions aimed at adjusting and improving the Party’s guidelines and the State’s mechanisms, policies and administrative procedures in this dynamic and innovation-driven field.

The platform also includes an online discussion space where members of the Steering Committee, the National Advisory Council, policymakers, experts and scientists can exchange ideas on submitted topics related to national science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Speaking at the committee’s mid-year review conference on Wednesday, Lâm said the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on making breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation marks a strategic step forward for Việt Nam.

The resolution shapes the pathway for rapid and sustainable development of the country in a new era, especially as Việt Nam strives to fulfil its goals for the current term and as the two-tier local government model has been officially implemented in 34 provinces and cities starting on July 1, he said.

The launch of three digital platforms represents the vivid manifestation of the Party’s policies and resolutions being put into action.

All three platforms mark a shift toward a more scientific, modern, transparent and effective approach, transitioning from traditional methods to digital technology applications, with data-driven and real-time governance as well as substantive performance evaluations that clearly define both collective and individual responsibilities, he said.

"In 2025, we are simultaneously laying the foundation for the development of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation in a new context, while also applying these advances immediately to drive socio-economic development — with the goal of achieving GDP growth of 8 per cent or more — and to operate the newly implemented two-tier local government model,” the Party leader said.

While many tasks are of strategic importance, there are also urgent, immediate priorities that must be carried out without delay, he said.

According to the committee’s report on performance in the first half of the year, about 12,106 5G base stations have been deployed across the country, covering more than 26 per cent of the population, with a goal of enabling 90 per cent of the population to access 5G by the end of 2025.

Efforts are being accelerated to build large-scale data centres, laying the groundwork for national data infrastructure that connects systems from the central to local levels.

Việt Nam now has 858 science and technology enterprises, 45 high-tech enterprises, and over 73,000 digital technology enterprises in operation.

Leading tech corporations such as Viettel, VNPT, FPT and CMC have not only taken part as project contractors, but have also collaborated directly with the steering committee, ministries and sectors in formulating solutions and proposing policies.

This clearly demonstrates that Resolution 57 is no longer just a task for the State, but has truly spread across society and the business community, becoming a broad social movement, said the steering committee.

The steering committee proposed a series of key tasks and solutions for the remaining months of the year.

It must ensure that 100 per cent of commune-level authorities can report directly via the electronic system, minimising the use of paper reports, and shortening information processing times.

The committee has set a task to eliminate mobile phone signal and power shortages in underserved areas and ensure that over 90 per cent of the population will be covered with 5G by the end of 2025. VNS