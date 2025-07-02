Coast Guard upholds maritime sovereignty with strong political resolve

HCM CITY — In the first half of the year, the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command actively monitored developments in its maritime jurisdiction and local areas, offering timely advice and effective solutions to emerging situations, thereby maintaining security, order, and maritime sovereignty.

The unit, under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG), held a conference on June 30 in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province (which has been merged into new Hồ Chí Minh City since July 1) to review its Party and political work in the first half of 2025.

In the first six months of 2025, the Party Committee and Command of the unit provided comprehensive and synchronised leadership over Party and political affairs, aligning closely with key political tasks and directives from higher authorities.

Key political and ideological tasks, including communications, organisation, personnel management, Party building, and inspection and supervision, were carried out in a well-rounded and in-depth manner, yielding significant results.

“The unit also intensified public outreach and legal education through various flexible and effective formats.”

In close coordination with local agencies and authorities, it successfully held 10 “Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen” programmes across coastal provinces and cities.

Activities included the “Island Tết - Strengthening Military - Civilian Bonds”, “Zero Vietnamese đồng Market”, and “Zero Vietnamese đồng Stall”, along with free medical check-ups and medicine distribution.

Nearly 3,000 national flags, more than 400 gift packages, and essential supplies and medicines were presented to disadvantaged fishermen, reinforcing the image of “President Hồ Chí Minh’s Soldiers” and the Coast Guard in the hearts of the people.

Legal communications and education were also strengthened, with over 3,000 Party members, residents, and fishermen reached directly.

The unit distributed 6,550 leaflets, 3,800 communication handbooks, and 1,050 legal documents. It also organised the signing of commitments by 183 vessel owners, captains, and offshore workers pledging to refrain from illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to Việt Nam’s international commitments to sustainable fisheries.

In his concluding remarks, Colonel Lê Văn Tú, secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the unit, commended the notable achievements made by units across the region in Party and political work during the first half of the year.

He urged Party committees, commanders, and political officers at all levels to continue strengthening political and ideological education, build strong political resolve among officers and soldiers, and enhance the effectiveness of political work in tandem with fulfilling key political tasks.

He also called for further efforts in legal education, strict adherence to Party principles and organisational discipline, strengthened inspection and supervision, and closer coordination with local Party committees and governments in implementing public outreach and building a robust grassroots political system.

“These efforts will help consolidate the all-people national defence and public security posture at sea,” he added. — VNS