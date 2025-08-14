Academic dialogue discusses 25 years of Gulf of Tonkin delimitation agreement

HÀ NỘI – An academic dialogue was held in Hà Nội on Thursday, discussing lessons learned in 25 years since the Gulf of Tonkin delimitation agreement was signed between Việt Nam and China as well as the future of bilateral maritime cooperation.

Jointly organised by the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam and China’s National Institute for South China Sea Studies, the event served as a Track 2 dialogue between two leading academic institutions on the East Sea. It aimed to explore innovative ideas for building trust and promoting bilateral collaboration.

Participating former Vietnamese and Chinese experts and officials who had participated in the negotiation and signing process of the pact recalled the challenges overcome, as well as the determination and perseverance of both sides during the 26 years of negotiations – which began in 1974 – before the agreement was finally signed on December 25, 2000.

They shared a strong consensus on the historic significance of the agreement for bilateral relations and for ASEAN-China ties, recognising its important contribution to peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

Both sides underscored that adherence to the high-level common perceptions reached by the two countries’ leaders, respect for international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), relevant customs and practices, and the principle of equity, with consideration of all relevant circumstances, including natural geography and the livelihoods of people in the Gulf of Tonkin, were key factors in the success of the negotiation process.

Building on the lessons from the negotiation and signing, delegates discussed proposals and initiatives to advance bilateral maritime cooperation, providing input for relevant Vietnamese and Chinese agencies to study and implement in the future. VNS