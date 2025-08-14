Party General Secretary holds phone talks with Cambodian People’s Party President

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Thursday held phone talks with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen to discuss measures to strengthen relations between the two Parties and countries, at the request of the Cambodian side.

General Secretary Lâm and CPP President Hun Sen informed each other of the situation of each Party and country; exchanged views on regional and international developments, relations between the two Parties and countries, and issues of mutual concern. They also reviewed and assessed the results of bilateral cooperation, and agreed on key directions to further deepen the relationship.

They pledged to continue strengthening relations through Party and State channels, consolidating political trust, increasing exchanges of high-level visits as well as those at ministerial, sectoral, and local levels; and promoting existing cooperation mechanisms and other high-level agreements. They agreed to continue the sharing of information in a timely manner and consult each other on international and regional issues, along with matters related to bilateral relations, thereby contributing to making bilateral relationship more substantive in the new period, serving the practical interests of the two peoples.

General Secretary Lâm congratulated Cambodia on its socio-economic development achievements in recent years under the sound leadership of the CPP and the Royal Government of Cambodia, which have contributed to improving the lives of the Cambodian people. He welcomed the positive progress achieved by Cambodia and Thailand regarding their border-related issues.

CPP President Hun Sen thanked General Secretary Lâm for his invitation and announced that he will attend Việt Nam’s celebration of the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

Appreciating the profound significance of the event, he emphasised that the 80th anniversary celebration demonstrates the strength of the great national solidarity, the heroic spirit, and the indomitable will of the Vietnamese people during their resistance wars against foreign invaders to gain national independence.

He also expressed admiration for the socio-economic and diplomatic achievements Việt Nam has attained under the visionary leadership of the CPV, and voiced his confidence that Việt Nam will continue to move forward steadily, enter a new era of national development, and achieve the two centenary goals set forth.

Regarding international and regional issues, General Secretary Lâm stressed that disputes should be solved through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and norms.

He also highlighted the need to promote ASEAN’s central role, for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and the world. VNS