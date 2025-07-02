HCM City runs two-tier local administration smoothly on first day of operation

HCM CITY – The newly expanded HCM City, including HCM City, Bình Dương and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu provinces, officially launched its two-tier local administration on July 1, offering a smooth service on the first day of operation.

The new HCM City has 168 commune-level administrative units, and it has simultaneously launched public administrative service centres.

Facilities, staff and digital infrastructure were ready to handle administrative tasks.

Phạm Đăng Nam, deputy chairman of Bàn Cờ Ward (part of the former District 3) People's Committee and director of the ward's Public Administration Service Centre, said the ward is a combination of Ward 1-5, covering nearly one square kilometre and having a population of 68,000 people.

The Bàn Cờ Public Administrative Service Centre has 12 State employees on duty to handle procedures related to civil status, notarisation, land use and other services.

He noted that though there will be changes during the early stage, the priority is to serve citizens effectively and ensure consistent administrative procedures.

Tăng Huệ Cường, a local resident from the new Bàn Cờ Ward (formerly Ward 4), said he was pleased with the transition.

Even though he had to travel further than before, the process was smooth and state workers were attentive.

Phạm Hoàng Khanh, deputy chairman of Bình Hưng Hòa Ward (formerly part of Bình Tân District), said the new ward now includes parts of three former wards and has approximately 187,000 residents.

“Despite the pressure, our staff understands its responsibilities and is ready to serve,” Khanh said.

At Tân Sơn Nhất Ward, officials welcomed residents and guided them through procedures. Outside, youth union members were stationed to support people.

Lâm Việt Thảo, deputy chairman of Tân Sơn Nhất Ward, said that State workers have been trained on new software and workflow under the two-tier system to serve residents.

At the Thủ Đức Ward Service Centre, the ward is equipped with robots to support people visiting to do administrative procedures.

Phan Thị Mỹ Duyên, a student at HCM City, said that she was initially worried the paperwork would be time-consuming, but the process went smoothly and was quicker than before.

Cù Thoại Vy, deputy director of Thủ Đức Ward’s Public Administrative Service Centre, stressed that the centre acts as a bridge between the local government and citizens.

She said the centre would ensure consistent and transparent procedures to bring the best experience to its people.

Outskirt areas such as Bà Rịa Ward also saw smooth operations thanks to finalising tasks like equipment transfer and staff deployment in advance.

Hoàng Phi Long, a resident of Bà Rịa Ward, said he hoped the new administrative structure would streamline services and improve efficiency.

Trần Tân, communications director of media company VINAMA, who visited the Bà Rịa Ward’s Public Administration Service Centre to apply for an advertising licence, said, “This morning felt like a historic milestone.”

“There is a great sense of welcoming. Procedures were completed quickly. The gap between local government and people has never felt smaller,” he added.

Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, visited Dĩ An Ward Public Administration Service Centre on July 1 morning to check on its operation.

The two-tier local administration, including city level and commune and ward level, is expected to streamline its apparatus and simplify administrative procedures.

These improvements are seen as key to building a transparent, modern and citizen-focused public administration.

The new HCM City has an area of ​​over 6,772sq.km with a population of over 14 million people.

There are 168 commune-level administrative units, including 113 wards, 54 communes and Côn Đảo special zone. – VNS