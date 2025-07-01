Việt Nam rolls out sweeping anti-corruption plan with tighter grip on public finances

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government has unveiled an action plan to overhaul oversight of public finances and assets, endorsing a Politburo’s regulation to curb corruption and bolster accountability, according to a resolution issued this week.

The plan, designed to align with the Party’s directives, aims to embed rigorous controls over power and prevent abuse in managing state resources.

A core goal is to ensure that leaders, including heads of agencies and decision-making officials, are held to higher standards of accountability. The plan highlights transparent leadership and robust management to protect the integrity of public financial systems.

At the heart of the plan is a push to refine legal frameworks, regulations and ethical standards. That means amending internal working procedures, financial regulations, and codes of conduct to close loopholes that could enable corruption or personal enrichment. Laws defining the roles and responsibilities of authorities managing state funds and assets will be strengthened, with institutional checks and clear accountability mechanisms to ensure power is exercised responsibly.

The resolution mandates intensified scrutiny of ministries, agencies, and local authorities, with a focus on how they wield authority over public funds and property. Senior leaders are expected to lead by example, embracing transparency, public accountability, and a culture of self-criticism in their organisations.

To enforce compliance, the Government will ramp up inspections, audits, and sector-specific reviews to detect and deter misconduct while ensuring adherence to Party guidelines and state laws.

The plan also calls for a restructuring of the public workforce, prioritising the recruitment and training of officials who demonstrate not only professional competence but also integrity and dedication to public service.

To mitigate corruption risks, regular job rotations and position changes are mandated for officials involved in advising, allocating and managing public finances, aiming to prevent entrenched power and foster professional growth.

Moreover, the plan advocates for protecting whistleblowers while cracking down on malicious or defamatory complaints, ensuring that anti-corruption efforts remain fair and effective. — VNS