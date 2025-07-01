PM hands over appointment decisions to deputy ministerial-level officials

HÀ NỘI - Politburo member, Secretary of the Government Party Committee, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presented his decisions appointing two provincial Party secretaries to deputy-ministerial level positions, at a conference on Monday.

Accordingly, Trần Đức Thắng, Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Hải Dương provincial Party Committee, was appointed as Standing Deputy Inspector General of Government Inspectorate; while Hồ Văn Niên, Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Gia Lai provincial Party Committee, was appointed as Standing Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

PM Chính praised the two officials for their significant contributions to the Party organisations and authorities of Hải Dương and Gia Lai provinces, urging them to continue dedicating themselves to their new roles, drawing on their accumulated experience, upholding the highest sense of responsibility, setting an example for their subordinates, preserving revolutionary ethics, and devoting their lives to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the people.

He also called on the Government Inspectorate and the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs to continue working closely with other agencies across the political system to effectively fulfill their assigned tasks.

In their remarks, Thắng and Niên expressed their honour in being entrusted with the new responsibilities. They affirmed their commitment to continued efforts and dedication, and expressed hope for the guidance from leaders and close coordination from relevant agencies, to successfully complete their assigned duties. - VNS