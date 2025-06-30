NA Chairman reviews two-tier local governance model in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Monday to size up its rollout of two-tier local governance model and ensure new wards and communes get the infrastructure they need to thrive.

Chairman Mẫn commended Cần Thơ, alongside Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng provinces, for their proactive and meticulous approach to the administrative overhaul. “This process has been urgent, serious, and deeply responsible,” he said, noting its alignment with the Party Central Committee’s guidelines. “It’s methodical, scientifically grounded, and has earned widespread support from officials, Party members, and the public".

Looking ahead, he urged Cần Thơ to double down on preparations for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels, including drafting documents that tackle key issues and outline a bold roadmap to propel the city forward. Particular attention must be paid to building a contingent of officials who are honest, skilled, and bold enough to steer this transformation, he stressed.

He demanded swift action to set working rules for the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee.

The NA Chairman further instructed local authorities to fully and swiftly realise conclusions from the Politburo, the Party Central Committee and its Secretariat, the NA, and the Government. He proposed weekly reviews by the municipal Party Committee’s standing board to keep the new governance model on track and address challenges swiftly.

A strong push for digital transformation was another priority, with Mẫn advocating for rapid adoption of digital tools, information technology, and artificial intelligence in public administration. He called for a robust rollout of the “Digital Literacy for All” movement, directed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, to keep public services seamless and efficient under the new system.

He stressed the need to pump funds into revamping public office buildings to back the restructured units.

Earlier in the afternoon, he visited the Cần Thơ Public Administration Centre, a ward-level centre in Ninh Kiều, the Thạnh Hoa commune-level centre (formerly part of Hậu Giang’s Phụng Hiệp district), and the Phú Lợi ward-level centre (previously in Sóc Trăng province) to see up close how they are serving citizens and businesses. — VNS