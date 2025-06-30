HCM City – a new era of growth, a city worth living in

HCM CITY - On June 30, an announcement ceremony was held in HCM City on resolutions on provincial mergers and decisions on the establishment of provincial and municipal party committees and leadership personnel of the new HCM City, borned from the three localities of HCM City, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương.

On this occasion, Nguyễn Văn Được, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the city’s Party Committee, and chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, shares his insights on the city’s history and development vision.

History of development

In 1698, General Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh was deployed to the South, marking the establishment of Gia Định Palace - the predecessor of Saigon (now HCM City). Back then, this land was a dense forest and swamp area, but had a favourable geographical location, with a rich system of canals and fertile land.

Under the Nguyễn Lords, Saigon gradually became an important trading centre of the Southern region.

When the French colonialists invaded Việt Nam, Saigon became the centre of colonial exploitation and was dubbed "The Pearl of the Far East" by the French. Saigon developed rapidly, becoming a modern city with many Western-style architectural works.

After Việt Nam was reunified in 1975, to commemorate the contributions of the beloved President Hồ Chí Minh, Saigon was renamed HCM City on July 2, 1976.

During the Đổi Mới (Renewal) period, the city was the pioneer in many breakthrough initiatives, as well as the economic spearhead and the source of many important national economic policies.

Even though it was the locality most heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, HCM City resiliently overcame its difficulties and continued to make a large contribution to the country’s budget revenue.

In 2021-2025, a period of hardships and challenges mixed with opportunities, the city has promoted the tradition of solidarity and leveraged the stable development results from the previous terms and the strong determination of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee.

Along with that was the unity and support of businesses and people, which contributed to the city’s comprehensive development across all areas, strengthening its position as the growth driver of the whole country.

The total GRDP value in 2025 is estimated to be 1.5 times higher than that of 2020, while GRDP per capita is US$8,400, 1.7 times higher than the national average.

State budget revenue from 2021 to mid-2025 reached nearly VNĐ2.4 quadrillion ($92 billion), an increase of 30 per cent compared to the previous period, with an average growth rate of 7 per cent per year. The digital economy is also growing strongly, accounting for 25 per cent of GRDP.

The city’s service industries are developing in a modern direction, and the quality of trade and services are improving. The industry sector focuses on fields with high application of science and technology.

Agriculture develops rapidly towards urban ecology and hi-tech application. Investment attraction is promoted with a focus on large, high potential and reputable investors.

In 5 years, nearly 225,000 new enterprises were established, an increase of 8.3 per cent compared to the previous period. Breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, digital transformation, science and technology development, and human resources were prioritised and achieved many important results.

Transport and urban infrastructure is planned and invested in a multi-centre, regionally connected and climate change-adaptive direction. The startup and innovation ecosystem is approaching the top 100 most dynamic cities in the world.

Activities in the fields of culture, society, education, health care, community care, social security, etc. are greatly focused on in parallel with economic development.

National defence and security are maintained, and Party building is strengthened - a key task to ensure the stability and development of the city.

In the first six months of 2025, the city has many bright spots in socio-economic development. Notably, economic growth rate (GRDP) is estimated to increase by over 8 per cent – the highest annual growth rate since 2020.

Total retail sales of goods increased by 17.3 per cent; exports are estimated to increase by 13.3 per cent; total investment capital up by around 16.2 per cent; FDI attraction reached nearly $3 billion (2.69 times higher year-on-year).

The work of reforming administrative procedures, improving the investment environment and removing the economy’s bottlenecks has achieved positive results.

The city has resolved difficulties at 63 key, influential projects covering 923ha and created favourable conditions for over VNĐ86 trillion worth of investment capital. This helped preventing the waste of social resources and creating trust in the business community, with many large enterprises returning to invest in the city.

​Furthermore, two major festivals (April 30 and Vesak) were successfully organised, inspiring patriotism and national pride in the people of HCM City, leaving many beautiful impressions, and elevating Việt Nam's position in the world.

The implementation of Resolution No 57-NQ/TW has achieved many positive results: The city is in the Top 5 leading innovative startup ecosystems in Southeast Asia (according to ranking from StarupBlink), and it has co-operated with major domestic and foreign technology investors (such as Viettel, NVIDIA, ADM and Evoluion) to launch many projects.

The contribution of total factor productivity (TFP) to GRDP continues to increase, promoting FDI capital mobilisation in fields of science and technology, with a total capital of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

HCM City also worked with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces to connect the digital infrastructure for 168 wards, communes and special zones, as well as launch shared information systems and digital platforms to prepare for the official operation of digital platforms for two-level governments from July 1.

Disruptive transformation

On June 12, 2025, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam signed and issued Resolution No 202/2025/QH15 on the arrangement of provincial-level administrative units; in which, the (new) HCM City was established from the merging of three localities: HCM City, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương.

The new city will have a natural area of ​​6,772.59sq.km and a population of 14,002,598 people; becoming the core of the Southern Key Economic Zone.

This is a strategic decision of the Party and State, marking a new chapter in the revolutionary process of government restructuring.

This is not just a simple addition of geographical space, but a combination of forces to create new momentum and opportunities for development, with the goal of becoming one of the Top 100 livable cities in the world by 2030.

​The vision for the new HCM City is to become an “international megacity” - a smart, green, creative city, which excels in not only economic strength but also in culture, art, sports and entertainment, where its people will have a modern and dynamic lifestyle.

The new HCM City will be a regional centre of finance, services, trade, logistics, hi-tech industry and sea tourism, with its development based on digital technology, green economy, environmental sustainability, open society, and a culmination of the modern values ​​of Asia and the world.

It will strive to be a city that attracts domestic and international talents and entrepreneurs, a place for the startup and creative community, nurturing modern trends and models.

The city will not only spearhead the country’s economy, but also become a modern city with influence in the global network.

​​Strategic tasks to lay a foundation for growth

For the new 2025-2030 term, the city’s Party Committee will focus on implementing the following five strategic and key tasks:

First, it will focus on implementing a two-level local government that is "Streamlined – Powerful – High Performing – Effcient – Effective”, with great speed and determination.

This is the general goal, aiming to build an effective local government apparatus, with reduced intermediate levels, streamlined payroll, and enhanced capacity to to fulfill new tasks. More specifically:

"Streamlined" means reducing unnecessary agencies, units, and organisations with overlapping functions and tasks, or no longer suitable for the new situations.

"Powerful" refers to strengthening the capacity and qualifications of civil servants and public employees, in addition to the operational efficiency of agencies and units.

"High Performing – Effcient – Effective" means ensuring that the government apparatus operates with productivity and quality, fulfilling assigned missions and bringing practical benefits to the people and businesses.

"Speed and determination" means urgency and drive in the implementation process, but still ensuring that it is carried out properly, with little disruptions to the government’s operation.

Second, it will concretise and effectively implement the four key strategic resolutions, including:

Resolution No 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation

Resolution No 59-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2025 of the Politburo on "International integration in the new situation"

Resolution No 66-NQ/TW on innovation in law-making and enforcement to meet the requirements of national development in the new era

Resolution No 68-NQ/TW dated May 4, 2025 of the Politburo on private economic development.

Accordingly, the implementation of these four key resolutions must ensure the requirements: clear targets, clear programmes and plans, clear specific roadmaps, clear results and clear responsibilities.

​Third, it will urgently review and develop a new planning for the new HCM City, with the model of “1 space - 3 areas”:

The existing HCM City area plays the role of "finance and hi-tech capital", focusing on developing a financial, trade, service, technology and innovation hub

The Bình Dương area plays the role of "industry capital", a centre of production and hi-tech industry

The Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu area is the "marine economy capital", playing the role of an international seaport gateway, developing logistics services and an energy industry hub

Fourth, it will effectively implement the model of “1 centre - 4 high - 1 concentrate”

“1 centre” refers to the International Financial Centre in HCM City

“4 high” refers to a multi-purpose hi-tech centre (for innovation, AI, GIS, and semiconductor chips); hi-tech industrial park; high-quality education; and high-quality healthcare

“1 concentrate” refers to concentrating investing in traffic infrastructure and digital infrastructure to ensure synchronous development and modernity in the spirit of Resolution No 57-NQ/TW.

Fifth, it will enhance the effectiveness of administrative reform towards digital government; governance based on results and decentralisation; building a service-oriented administration; resolving administrative procedures in a transparent and timely manner.

Specifically, it will cut down on unnecessary administrative procedures, especially in areas related to people and businesses (cutting complicated procedures in investment attraction; reducing the time for granting land use right certificates; eliminating the need to apply for construction permits in areas with detailed planning, etc.).

The city is also to improve its investment climate so that by 2030, it will be in the Top 3 of the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) ranking and become the most effective locality in terms of attracting large investors.

To achieve this, it aims to create the most attractive environment possible for large-scale investors with appealing incentive policies, improve the quality of economic management, and invest in transportation, energy and logistics infrastructure to meet the needs of investors.

It will also train and develop high-quality human resources, which is crucial for attracting hi-tech enterprises and high added-value industries, as well as building a good living environment (including housing, education, health care, and culture) to attract and retain workers and experts.

To become a city worth living in

HCM City has identified the directions, tasks and solutions for the 2025-30 term, aiming to become a financial - hi-tech industrial - marine economic megacity with one of the highest development density in Southeast Asia, with a vision of striving to be in the Top 100 livable cities in the world by 2030.

In particular, it will focus on six strategic areas with the following key works and projects:

Forming a world-class sea tourism area (Hồ Tràm - Bình Châu - Long Hải - Vũng Tàu City); developing diverse and attractive entertainment services such as golf, beach games, tourist ports, casinos, eco-resorts.

Forming a free trade zone linked with the Cái Mép - Cần Giờ transshipment port cluster.

Developing the Cần Giờ ecological - tourism - resort urban area linked with the Cần Giờ World Biosphere Reserve.

Building the International Financial centre and a multi-purpose hi-tech centre.

Developing the core urban area of ​​HCM City.

Forming the Bình Dương industrial - urban centre.

In addition, with favourable conditions in terms of young population, dynamic businesses, high capability for integration, and the abundance of universities, research institutes, the city strives to build a science, technology and innovation ecosystem, as well as developing a dedicated and capable network of private businesses.

At the same time, it will firmly pursue comprehensive human development, closely combining economic growth with progress, social equity and quality of life.

The city cannot just be an economic hub, but also be a truly livable city, where every citizen is guaranteed development opportunities, and is fully cared for in terms of health, education, living environment and safety.

​The new city will invest heavily in healthcare, education, and physical and intellectual development for the younger generations. It will focus on comprehensive social security, ensuring that no one is left behind in the progress of development. Narrowing of the development gap between regions will also be prioritised, especially newly merged regions and disadvantaged regions.

HCM City’s 300 years of historical development, from a wild untamed land to the most bustling urban area in Việt Nam, is a long journey with many ups and downs but always closely linked with the history of building and defending the country.

With its proud tradition, the city will create a solid foundation so that the Party Committee of the new HCM City continues to be the centre of solidarity and inspiration, capable of leading a city that will not only lead the country, but also make a breakthrough in the international urban city map.

This will be the unique mark of HCM City - a city of innovation, action and far-reaching aspiration, worthy of bearing the name of the late President Hồ Chí Minh. - VNS