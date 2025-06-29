Party chief attends opening of exhibition on late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of an exhibition featuring the life and career of his predecessor, Nguyễn Văn Linh, on the occasion of the late leader’s 110th birth anniversary (July 1, 1915-2025).

With more than 200 documents, photos, and artifacts on display, the exhibition introduces the life and revolutionary career of the late Party General Secretary, with an aim to contribute to educating young generations about revolutionary traditions, arousing patriotism and national pride, and inspiring every Vietnamese citizen today to strive for a prosperous and wealthy nation.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office Lê Hoài Trung emphasised that the Party has once affirmed Linh as one of President Hồ Chí Minh’s outstanding disciples - a steadfast, loyal, and devoted communist who dedicated his life to the ideals of national independence and socialism, for the happiness of the people. He was a highly respected leader of the Party, people, and military, and a trusted friend of international friends.

Trung expressed his hope that the exhibition will, to some extent, convey the immense contributions and admirable character of the communist soldier, both in his work and everyday life.

Through the event, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the arduous path that Việt Nam and its revolution traversed during the 20th century, as well as the historical significance of the great victories achieved by its people under the leadership of the Party, he stated, adding that leaders like Linh played a crucial and pioneering role in these victories.

The displayed documents and images also highlight the late leader’s significant and effective contributions to formulating the Party’s and State’s renewal policies and guidelines. He played a pivotal role in steer the revolutionary course through domestic challenges and major global upheavals, while pursuing principled reforms, and respecting and promoting the people’s right to mastery, shared Trung. — VNS