Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party chief attends opening of exhibition on late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh

June 29, 2025 - 16:47
Late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh played a pivotal role in steering the revolutionary course through domestic challenges and major global upheavals, while pursuing principled reforms, and respecting and promoting the people’s right to mastery.

  

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and delegates view the exhibition. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of an exhibition featuring the life and career of his predecessor, Nguyễn Văn Linh, on the occasion of the late leader’s 110th birth anniversary (July 1, 1915-2025).

With more than 200 documents, photos, and artifacts on display, the exhibition introduces the life and revolutionary career of the late Party General Secretary, with an aim to contribute to educating young generations about revolutionary traditions, arousing patriotism and national pride, and inspiring every Vietnamese citizen today to strive for a prosperous and wealthy nation.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office Lê Hoài Trung emphasised that the Party has once affirmed Linh as one of President Hồ Chí Minh’s outstanding disciples - a steadfast, loyal, and devoted communist who dedicated his life to the ideals of national independence and socialism, for the happiness of the people. He was a highly respected leader of the Party, people, and military, and a trusted friend of international friends.

Trung expressed his hope that the exhibition will, to some extent, convey the immense contributions and admirable character of the communist soldier, both in his work and everyday life.

Through the event, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the arduous path that Việt Nam and its revolution traversed during the 20th century, as well as the historical significance of the great victories achieved by its people under the leadership of the Party, he stated, adding that leaders like Linh played a crucial and pioneering role in these victories.

The displayed documents and images also highlight the late leader’s significant and effective contributions to formulating the Party’s and State’s renewal policies and guidelines. He played a pivotal role in steer the revolutionary course through domestic challenges and major global upheavals, while pursuing principled reforms, and respecting and promoting the people’s right to mastery, shared Trung. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM calls for a push in patriotic, emulation campaigns

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation for the 2021–2026 tenure, chaired the council’s 12th session in Hà Nội on June 28 to review its performance in the first half of 2025 and set priorities for the remaining months.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam bolsters friendship, cooperation with RoK

President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến on June 27 expressed readiness to work closely with Korean partners to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), making it more substantive, effective, and mutually beneficial for the people of both countries.
Politics & Law

Official expelled from Party over labour export violations

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on June 27 decided to expel Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Bá Hoàn, who is also member of the Standing Board of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Party Committee, from the Party following serious violations related to the country’s labour export programme.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese embassy hosts ASEAN Committee meeting in Greece

The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece, serving as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Athens (ACAT), convened the 36th ACAT meeting in the Greek capital, bringing together ambassadors and working groups from ASEAN member states in Greece, including Việt Nam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom