Việt Nam underscores enduring values of UN Charter

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has underlined the historic significance and core values of the UN Charter in Việt Nam’s struggle for independence and efforts to defend national sovereignty.

Việt made the statement while addressing the UN General Assembly’s plenary session marking the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter (1945–2025). The event took place in New York on June 26 (local time) with the participation of UN Secretary-General, the Presidents of the UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council, the UN Economic and Social Council, the International Court of Justice, and representatives of member states.

He noted that just two months after the Charter was signed in 1945, Việt Nam declared its independence. However, the country was forced to endure decades of resistance to defend its right to self-determination and territorial integrity and fight against blatant violations of the Charter.

The ambassador stressed that Việt Nam’s experience, along with that of many other nations, demonstrates that the use of force, aggression, and interference in internal affairs ultimately leads to failure, whereas the will of the people and the right to self-determination will always prevail.

He further emphasised that despite the immense pain and loss endured, Việt Nam has consistently chosen the path of peace, cooperation, and reconciliation — principles that lie at the heart of the UN Charter. On this occasion, he called on the international community to reflect on the lessons of history, avoid repeating past mistakes, and together make efforts to fully implement the charter in pursuit of a world that is peaceful, just, and sustainably developed for all.

In his remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the principles of the charter are facing serious threats and urged nations to reaffirm their commitment to the Charter and international law for the sake of global peace, justice, and progress.

The Presidents of the General Assembly, the Security Council, and the Economic and Social Council noted that amid mounting conflicts and increasing challenges to multilateralism, the anniversary serves not only as a moment of reflection on the achievements in global cooperation over the past eight decades, but also as an opportunity for member states to advance the Charter’s vision of peace, partnership, and development.

Countries expressed concern over the rise of unilateral actions and breaches of international law, calling on the global community to reaffirm its commitment to the Charter’s principles, particularly sovereign equality, non-interference, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

As part of the celebration, the original UN Charter, signed in San Francisco in 1945 and preserved by the US National Archives, was brought back to UN Headquarters for the first time in decades. The historic document will be on display until September this year, serving as a powerful symbol of the enduring commitment to multilateralism, peace, and the shared goals of humanity. — VNS