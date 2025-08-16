Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Export Development Canada, VinaCapital sign MOU to expand trade ties

August 16, 2025 - 13:48
Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada’s export credit agency, and VinaCapital, one of Việt Nam’s leading investment management firms, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

 

The MOU signing ceremony between Export Development Canada (EDC) and VinaCapital in HCM City on August 14. Photo courtesy of the Consulate General of Canada in HCM City

HCM CITY — Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada’s export credit agency, and VinaCapital, one of Việt Nam’s leading investment management firms, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The agreement aims to create new opportunities for Canadian exporters and investors in key sectors, including infrastructure, energy, retail, healthcare and financial services - areas where Canadian expertise aligns with Việt Nam’s development priorities.

Under the MOU, EDC and VinaCapital will collaborate to support Canadian companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in Việt Nam.

Since the inception of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), bilateral trade between the two countries has increased from CAD$6.5 billion (US$4.7 billion) in 2018 to CAD$15.7 billion (US$11.36 billion) in 2024. 

With Việt Nam’s growing demand for infrastructure, clean energy and advanced manufacturing, the partnership is poised to help connect Canadian capabilities with Vietnamese opportunities.

Launched last year, EDC’s representation in HCM City has been a valuable resource for Canadian companies and investors seeking to grow into the Vietnamese market and broader Indo-Pacific region.

“I am proud to support the strengthening of commercial ties between Canada and Việt Nam to help build new partnerships between Canadian and Vietnamese companies. Việt Nam’s rapid economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region positions the country as a promising hub for Canadian businesses," said Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu.

"As Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and a key member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Việt Nam offers favourable prospects for our exporters and investors. The new MOU between EDC and VinaCapital will further deepen our bilateral relations and help Canadian companies succeed in this important market,” Sidhu said. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Export Development Canada VinaCapital MOU

see also

More on this story

Economy

Pfizer, UMC sign deal to boost healthcare quality

Pfizer Vietnam and the University Medical Centre HCM City (UMC) on August 14 signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen medical capabilities and improve healthcare quality in southern Viet Nam and across the region.
Economy

Sweet success as longan growers branch out to sell more

Local authorities are focusing on building a sustainable value chain from production and processing to distribution, with the twin goals of boosting product value and cementing the Hưng Yên longan brand in both domestic and international markets.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom