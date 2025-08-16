Sacombank affirms its position as a leading employer in the region

HCM CITY — Sacombank has once again been honoured as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025” by HR Asia, marking the fifth consecutive year it has received this prestigious recognition. The award reflects the bank’s consistent commitment to human resource development and its efforts to build a modern, people-centric and inclusive workplace.

In addition, Sacombank was among the top 20 enterprises to receive the “Tech Empowerment” award, which recognises outstanding achievements in leveraging digital technology to strengthen HR management and enhance the employee experience.

This year’s HR Asia Awards, themed “Multi-Generation Synergy,” celebrate organisations that foster cohesive, sustainable workplaces across generations. Sacombank’s multi-generational HR model brings together more than 16,000 employees of different ages, experiences and perspectives—from seasoned leaders to dynamic Gen Z talents. This diversity has helped create a vibrant environment that drives innovation and sustainable growth.

Recognising shifts in workforce structure and future talent needs, Sacombank places strong emphasis on attracting and developing young professionals. In 2025, the bank engaged more than 5,000 students through career workshops, company visits, internships and scholarship programmes, supporting them on their academic and professional journeys. Since 2004, Sacombank has awarded over 46,300 scholarships worth nearly VNĐ72 billion (US$2.7 million).

Alongside nurturing young talent, Sacombank invests in its core workforce through programmes that cultivate dedication, professionalism, innovative knowledge and creative thinking. These initiatives form the foundation for succession planning and leadership development.

People remain at the heart of Sacombank’s sustainable growth strategy. In 2024, average employee income rose by 10.3 per cent compared to the previous year. Beyond competitive salaries and bonuses, staff benefit from life insurance, annual health check-ups and family support programmes through gifts and preferential banking services.

The “Tech Empowerment” award also highlights Sacombank’s digital transformation in HR management. At Sacombank, technology is regarded not only as an operational tool but also as a strategic enabler to enhance employee experience and build an efficient, modern workplace.

Through partnerships with Microsoft Vietnam and other leading technology providers, the bank has strengthened management capacity, optimised HR data, implemented digital skills training and advanced AI-driven banking and robotic process automation. These initiatives have boosted productivity, reduced manual tasks and eased workload pressures. The internal learning platform has also evolved into an open system, enabling employees to access training anytime, anywhere—tailored to different generations and roles.

A Sacombank representative said: “Every Sacombank member is a brand ambassador. Being recognised by HR Asia for five consecutive years underscores our spirit of innovation, collaboration and deep employee engagement in the bank’s sustainable development strategy. It also motivates us to continuously improve a modern, humane and sustainable workplace that meets the expectations of all generations of our workforce.”

Sacombank’s dual recognition—receiving both the main award and the special technology award—underscores its holistic approach to people development, reflecting not only strong policies but also a long-term vision and strategy. — VNS.