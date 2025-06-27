Việt Nam bolsters friendship, cooperation with RoK

HÀ NỘI — President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến on June 27 expressed readiness to work closely with Korean partners to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), making it more substantive, effective, and mutually beneficial for the people of both countries.

During a meeting on June 27 with a delegation from the Association of People Loving Việt Nam in the RoK (VESAMO) led by Chang Ho Ick, Vice Chairman of Dongwon Group and Vice Chairman of the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hà Nội, Chiến reaffirmed Việt Nam’s continued support for the RoK’s development policies.

Central to the relationship are the 300,000 Vietnamese living, working, and studying in the RoK and the nearly 200,000 Koreans residing in Việt Nam, he said, stressing the role of 80,000 multicultural Vietnamese-Korean families in cementing bilateral ties.

The host also thanked VESAMO for its ongoing support to the Vietnamese community in the RoK, especially students and workers.

Phan Anh Sơn, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), stressed that VUFO and the Việt Nam–Korea Friendship Association would continue partnering with VESAMO and other Korean civil society groups to effectively realise high-level agreements and foster people-to-people exchanges.

During the trip, the VESAMO delegation attended the inauguration of two charity houses in Hà Nội's outlying district of Ứng Hòa and donated VNĐ10 million to 10 families, explored investment opportunities in Quảng Ninh province, and attended the Việt Nam–RoK friendship night in Hà Nội.

Founded in 2002 in Busan, VESAMO is a non-profit organisation uniting academics, business leaders, legal professionals, artists, and intellectuals dedicated to promoting ties with Việt Nam. — VNS