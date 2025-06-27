Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese Embassy in Israel halts mass evacuation plans as ceasefire kicks in

June 27, 2025 - 21:58
The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has suspended large-scale evacuation registration for its citizens, citing a de-escalation after the recent Israel-Iran conflict cooled off.
A drink shop reopens in Tel Aviv. XINHUA/VNA Photo

TEL AVIV — The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has suspended large-scale evacuation registration for its citizens, citing a de-escalation after the recent Israel-Iran conflict cooled off.

The embassy is keeping its citizen protection hotline open, but now focusing assistance on critical and vulnerable cases, such as individuals with serious injuries or those unable to manage basic needs independently.

Vietnamese nationals are urged to adhere to local safety guidelines, especially by tracking security maps issued by Israel’s Home Front Command at https://www.oref.org.il. The embassy also encourages them to resume work, study, and daily routines when conditions allow.

For emergencies, they can contact First Secretary Trần Văn Giục at +972-555025616 or giuoctv.mofa@gmail.com, or First Secretary Nguyễn Bích Thủy at +972-50-878-3373 or thuynb.mofa@gmail.com.

The advisory follows a US-brokered ceasefire mediated by President Donald Trump, valid on June 24, which has paused Israel-Iran hostilities. According to the Israeli Home Front Command, all emergency directives have been lifted, though standard defence protocols will remain in place from 6:00pm of June 26 to 8:00pm of June 30.

Domestic and international flights at Ben Gurion International Airport, along with civil, social, and educational activities, have returned to normal, signalling that security risks have been brought under control. — VNS

