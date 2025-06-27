National Assembly passes 13 key laws and resolutions on final day of 9th session

HÀ NỘI — On the final working day of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 9th session on Friday, lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to pass seven significant laws covering science and technology, nuclear energy, railways, banking, national defence and judicial reform.

With 435 out of 438 deputies in favour, accounting for 91 per cent of total NA members, the revised Law on Science, Technology and Innovation was adopted. Comprising seven chapters and 73 articles, it will take effect on October 1, with select provisions effective from July 1.

The law aims to institutionalise Party Resolutions 57-NQ/TW and 68-NQ/TW and introduces groundbreaking mechanisms such as outcome-based financial disbursement, asset ownership for lead institutions without state capital repayment, flexible commercialisation of research and risk-accepting innovation funds.

The amended Law on Atomic Energy was also approved by 441 out of 442 deputies, making up 92.26 per cent of total NA members. It includes eight chapters and 73 articles and comes into force on January 1, 2026.

This legislation covers atomic energy development and application, radiation and nuclear safety and security, nuclear power plants and research reactors, and international compliance with IAEA standards. Transitional provisions address pre-existing projects.

The revised Railway Law was passed with 426 out of 440 votes (89.12 per cent). It consists of four chapters and 59 articles and takes effect on January 1, 2026, with some articles active from July 1, 2025.

Key provisions include decentralising rail network planning approval to the Minister of Construction and allowing public-private partnerships (PPPs) for railway projects. State-funded compensation and resettlement will not be counted as state capital in PPPs.

Amendments to the Law on Credit Institutions garnered 435 out of 443 votes (91 per cent) in favour, with three articles making changes to existing regulations.

One key change is transferring authority for granting zero-interest emergency loans without collateral from the Prime Minister to the State Bank of Việt Nam, effective October 15. These loans target credit institutions facing severe liquidity crises or undergoing compulsory restructuring.

Another series of amendments dealing with multiple organisations and agencies was passed with 440 out of 447 votes (92.05 per cent) voting in favour. The new legislation, effective July 1, amends the Law on the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, Trade Union Law, Youth Law and the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at the Grassroots Level. It clarifies organisational relationships within the Front and adapts to the two-tier local governance model.

All 451 deputies present voted in favour (94.35 per cent) of updates to the Law on National Defence. The law, comprising 12 articles, takes effect on July 1. It amends legislation on national defence to align with administrative restructuring and harmonises legal provisions across 11 defence-related laws.

Amendments to certain articles in the Criminal Procedure Code were also passed with 445 out of 449 votes (93.10 per cent). These changes take effect on July 1, revising 120 out of 150 existing articles and adding a new provision.

Notable updates include expanded investigative authority for commune-level police leaders, new procedural rules for reviewing death sentences if the President does not grant clemency within one year and a new principle (Article 506a) allowing emergency detention pending extradition requests, with implementation details to follow in separate legislation.

These legislative updates mark a significant step in enhancing Việt Nam’s legal framework to foster scientific innovation, national defence readiness, the stability of the financial system and judicial efficiency.

Six resolutions passed

On the same day, the NA adopted six significant resolutions covering expressway development, Hải Phòng’s special policy pilot, the 2023 state budget settlement and the reorganisation of the People’s Court and Procuracy systems.

With 446 out of 447 participating deputies (93.31 per cent of all NA members) voting in favour, the legislature passed a resolution approving the investment policy for the Quy Nhơn – Pleiku Expressway. The project spans roughly 125km and will be implemented through three sub-projects, with total preliminary investment estimated at VNĐ43.7 trillion (US$1.67 billion). The expressway is expected to open to traffic in 2029.

Similarly, the HCM City Ring Road 4 Project received support from 437 out of 441 deputies. The nearly 160-kilometre route is projected to cost VNĐ120.4 trillion in its initial phase.

The NA also adopted a resolution adjusting the investment policy for Phase 1 of the Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu Expressway Project, with 437 out of 441 deputies voting in favour.

The resolution on piloting specific mechanisms and policies to accelerate Hải Phòng’s development was passed with 447 out of 449 deputies in support. The measures are expected to enhance local autonomy and economic growth in the northern port city.

A resolution ratifying the 2023 State Budget Settlement was also approved by 435 out of 441 deputies. According to the report, the total State budget revenue for 2023 was VNĐ3.02 quadrillion ($120.9 billion), while the total State budget expenditure was VNĐ3.18 quadrillion ($127 billion). The total amount of State budget borrowing to cover the deficit and repay principal was VNĐ482.6 trillion ($19.3 billion).

With 448 out of 449 deputies voting in favour, the NA adopted a resolution on amendments to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the People’s Courts, the Law on the Organisation of the People’s Procuracies, procedural laws and other related legislation.

Effective from July 1, this resolution stipulates the dissolution of high-level People’s Courts and Procuracies, as well as district-level People’s Courts and Procuracies, marking a significant restructuring of Việt Nam’s judicial and prosecutorial systems.

The 15th National Assembly’s 9th session wraps up on Friday. — VNS