Việt Nam welcomes Israel – Iran ceasefire: Spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Iran on June 24, according to spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hằng stated that Việt Nam calls on all parties involved to seriously comply with the agreement, creating conditions for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

She underscored Việt Nam’s support for efforts to promote negotiation and dialogue based on respect for national sovereignty and in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, with the aim of achieving lasting and sustainable peace in the region. VNS