NA adopts Law on Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations

HÀ NỘI – The National Assembly on Thursday afternoon approved the Law on Participation in United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Operations, with all 445 deputies present voting in favour.

The law, comprised of five chapters and 27 articles, will take effect on January 1, 2026.

It establishes the fundamental principles, roles, functions, and operational framework for Việt Nam’s engagement in the UN peacekeeping missions. It also outlines detailed provisions for force deployment, international cooperation, resource allocation, and the responsibilities of multiple agencies, organizations, and individuals in the work.

Vietnamese peacekeeping forces are defined as State-authorised contingents participating in UN peacekeeping operations to demonstrate the country's role and responsibility in the international community while enhancing the nation's global standing and prestige.

The law mandates that the forces are in charge of maintaining and protecting regional and global peace through the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development, as well as multilateralisation and diversification of international relations.

The legislation also includes strict prohibitions against abusing participation in UN peacekeeping forces for illegal activities that could harm the State’s interests or violate the legitimate rights of organisations and individuals. It forbids corruption, bribery, coercion, and any form of discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, race, nationality, religion, education level, or cultural background within peacekeeping operations. Additional banned activities include disseminating false information, leaking the State’s secrets or the UN’s confidential materials, and other behaviours that violate Vietnamese law or UN regulations during peacekeeping missions.

Also at the afternoon session, lawmakers deliberated the draft Law on Transfer of Sentenced Persons. VNS