One billion steps: community activity to enter Việt Nam’s new era

HÀ NỘI For the first time, populace in 34 provinces and cities across the country will simultaneously participate in a walking activity from July 25 to August 16.

The activity is organised by the Nhân Dân (People) newspaper in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Security in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the Traditional Day of the People's Public Security on August 19, and National Day on September 2.

"Cùng Việt Nam Tiến Bước" (Together Việt Nam Moves Forward) is a community activity of unprecedented scale and significance, taking place at a special moment when the entire country is entering a new phase of development alongside the reorganisation of administrative units.

From July 25 to August 16, citizens across the country can register online at the official website cungvietnamtienbuoc.nhandan.vn and begin tracking their steps contributing to the journey carrying the message One Billion Steps into a New Era – a practical activity that expresses patriotism, reduces carbon emissions and helps raise awareness of the country's net zero goal.

From 6am to 7.30am on August 16, participants nationwide will don red and yellow star shirts, facing the historic Ba Đình Square, to watch a flag raising ceremony and sing the national anthem together.

This is not just an event to support the movement All People Train Their Bodies Following the Great Uncle Hồ and the campaign Healthy to Build and Defend the Motherland, but also a journey of millions of hearts beating in unison – a gathering of all generations and social classes from central to local areas and from urban to rural, mountainous and remote regions.

According to Lê Quốc Minh, editor-in-chief of the Nhân Dân and head of the organisation committee of the walking event, the programme will create an unprecedented activity for a healthy and green Việt Nam, garnering strong support and participation from various levels, sectors and the public.

It is not just a simple physical activity for the community, but also a collective action rich in political and social significance, reflecting the determination of the entire nation to overcome difficulties together, maintain health, strengthen solidarity and pursue sustainable development and strong integration in the new era, he said.

In just one week, the number of steps recorded on the online registration portal has exceeded 150 million, which is one-seventh of the set goal. Many organisations and tens of thousands of youth union members across the country have also enthusiastically participated.

President of Hà Nội's Thống Nhất Park Club Đỗ Ngọc Dương said he was overwhelmed by the scale of the activity when he learned about the event through social media.

"As a runner, I have never seen such an event taking place simultaneously across provinces and cities. This programme is like a national concert in the field of sports, and the songs performed resonate with the hearts and breaths of the entire nation," he said.

Dương added that members of his club were excited and eager to participate in the event to foster this community connection. VNS