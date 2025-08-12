Dressed to Impress: áo dài goes global

HÀ NỘI — The elegant silhouette of the áo dài — Việt Nam’s traditional long dress — will be proudly showcased both domestically and internationally, delegates confirmed at the inaugural congress of the Việt Nam Áo Dài Cultural Association, officially launched last Saturday in Hà Nội.

The first congress saw the adoption of the association’s charter and the election of its leadership, with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's former Deputy Minister Đặng Thị Bích Liên as its chairwoman.

“In the context of globalisation, preserving national cultural identity is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity for Việt Nam to confirm its cultural position in the world,” said Liên at the launching ceremony.

“We need a long-term, comprehensive strategy to promote the áo dài both inside and outside Việt Nam. Áo dài should be more than just a symbol of memory or a festive image.

"The association will be active in preserving and developing creative designs of the áo dài. Áo dài is a gentle but profound cultural greeting, a testament to the everlasting vitality of Vietnamese identity.”

The event marked a significant cultural milestone, with the association committed to promoting the áo dài as both a heritage symbol and a modern cultural ambassador for Việt Nam between 2025 and 2030.

Renowned designer Đỗ Trịnh Hoài Nam, known for his standout áo dài collections at international fashion shows including Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture and New York Couture Fashion Week, was elected as the association’s deputy chairman.

His collection Thế Giới Như Tôi Thấy (The World as I See It), which includes a striking red áo dài adorned with a yellow star, was presented at the congress.

“The association will take Vietnamese designers to international fashion weeks,” said Nam. “We also aim to promote co-operation between Vietnamese and international designers and invite international designers to Việt Nam. The establishment of the association is a good chance for Hà Nội and Ho Chi Minh City to become fashion centres in the region.”

A dramatic performance featuring over 500 people — including designers, artisans and members of áo dài clubs from across the country — took place in front of Hà Nội Opera House, forming a giant Vietnamese national flag at August Revolution Square.

Looking ahead, the association plans to unite designers, artists, historians, and cultural advocates to create an inclusive space that celebrates the áo dài as a central element of Vietnamese identity.

During this term, focus areas include researching and preserving the historical, cultural and artistic values of the áo dài across different periods, while expanding its reach through international cultural exchange programmes, design competitions, fashion weeks, and artistic performances.

The association also aims to cultivate a creative cultural ecosystem by connecting designers, models, tailors, producers and media professionals.

To strengthen these efforts, memoranda of understanding were signed with the Việt Nam Cultural Industry Development Association, Việt Nam Association of Craft Villages, and Việt Nam Association of Business Culture Development.

