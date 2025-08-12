Cruise tourists flock to Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The 20th annual conference of the Asia Cruise Services Network (ACSN) took place on August 11 in Hồ Chí Minh City.

The event brought together delegates from 13 countries and territories, including the Maldives, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Myanmar, China and Việt Nam. This marked the second time the event had been hosted in Việt Nam on a rotational basis.

Organised by Saigontourist Travel Service, the sole Vietnamese representative, the conference focused on enhancing cooperation, sharing updates on cruise tourism trends, and promoting destinations. Delegates also joined sightseeing tours of HCM City as part of the programme.

Nguyễn Thành Lưu, General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service, noted that Việt Nam’s cruise and river tourism sectors are experiencing strong recovery. Active promotion at global events and hosting forums like the ACSN conference will help to strengthen Việt Nam’s position on long-term itineraries of cruise lines through 2030. Alongside catering to international tourists, the company also serves as a shipping agent for major cruise operators visiting Việt Nam.

Between August 2025 and April 2026, Saigontourist expects to welcome 151 international river cruises carrying over 6,000 passengers from Europe, the US, Australia and other markets.

These 4-9 day journeys will depart from Hồ Chí Minh City, travelling along the Mekong River through Mỹ Tho, Cái Bè, Vĩnh Long, Sa Đéc and Châu Đốc, offering travellers a rich cultural immersion in the Mekong Delta. — VNA/VNS