Many new products boost Quảng Ninh’s tourism appeal

QUẢNG NINH - New tourism products are set to boost Quảng Ninh Province’s appeal and strengthen its position on the regional tourism map.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, by the end of July 2025, Quảng Ninh had welcomed over 14.6 million visitors, up 13 per cent from the same period in 2024, including more than 2.6 million international tourists.

Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ36.7 trillion (US$1.44 billion), up 25 per cent year-on-year.

The province aims to attract 20 million visitors in 2025, including 4.5 million international arrivals.

The local tourism sector has been focusing on solutions to attract visitors, making a positive contribution to the province’s economic growth.

Since the beginning of 2025, Quảng Ninh has hosted more than 100 large-scale cultural, sports, and tourism events such as Hạ Long Carnival, the Skywave Music Festival, Miss Sea Việt Nam Global, and International Yoga Day, reinforcing its position as the leading festival destination in northern Việt Nam.

Tourism promotion activities have been carried out in key markets such as South Korea, Japan, China, India, and France.

The province has welcomed 33 international cruise ships with about 47,000 passengers, up 25 per cent from the same period in 2024.

Conference and seminar tourism, luxury travel, and wedding tourism have also been boosted.

Many businesses have introduced new products to enhance Quảng Ninh’s tourism appeal.

For example, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has coordinated with relevant agencies to advise and guide Hạ Long Sun Company on organising high- and low-altitude fireworks displays from July 2025 to January 1, 2026, at Bãi Cháy Beach, Sun Carnival Square, 30/10 Square, and Hạ Long International Cruise Port.

From September 19–27, 2025, fireworks will take place three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 9:30pm at Bãi Cháy Beach, Sun Carnival Square, and 30/10 Square.

In addition, Vinhomes JSC will organise low-altitude fireworks at 9:00 pm on April 30 (Reunification Day), September 2 (National Day), January 1, 2026 (New Year’s Day), and every Saturday from April 26, 2025, to January 1, 2026, at thr Vinhomes Golden Avenue urban area in Móng Cái 1 Ward.

Quảng Ninh’s tourism products are becoming increasingly diverse and distinctive, such as a nighttime cruise route, the “In Search of the Pearl” real-life performance at Vũng Đục Cave, pristine island exploration tours, and hot air balloon experiences.

At Tuần Châu International Cruise Port, there are also OCOP stalls to serve tourists’ shopping needs, and there are also traditional art performances.

From now until the end of 2025, the province will continue to organise many notable events and activities to attract tourists and locals, such as the 2025 National U23 Fencing Championship, Quảng Ninh Open DanceSport Championship, and the Hạ Long Bay Heritage International Marathon.

At the same time, the tourism department will organise events, activities, tourism products, and promotional programmes to achieve its tourist arrival target in 2025. VNS