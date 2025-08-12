Huế makes headlines: CNN clips put ancient city on global map

HÀ NỘI — International audiences are getting a fresh look at the cultural beauty of Huế, Việt Nam’s former imperial capital, through a series of short video clips broadcast on American news channel CNN.

The 30-second segments are part of a wider campaign to position Huế as a global tourism hotspot — a city of heritage, sustainability and high-end appeal.

The clips are airing across a range of CNN programmes, including The Lead, First Move and CNN Newsroom, as well as on CNN’s digital platforms. Each video showcases a unique aspect of Huế’s charm, history and natural beauty, offering viewers around the world a compelling introduction to the city.

This international media push is designed to enhance Huế’s global profile and confirm its status as a green, culturally rich and world-class travel destination.

The videos feature the most striking and iconic images of Huế, such as the solemn Imperial City, the poetic Hương (Perfume) River, tranquil ancient gardens, and historic pagodas. Notably, this promotion campaign emphasises the concept of "green tourism", a global sustainable trend that not only honours cultural identity but also preserves natural values.

The videos also aim to convey the message that Huế is not just a heritage site but an endless flow of culture, people and time. This is not only a statement about historical and cultural values but also a poetic invitation to international travellers: Come to Huế to slow down, to feel, and to touch the depth of an eastern civilisation that remains vibrant every day.

Local experience is emphasised in the clips and communication campaigns. This includes journeys to explore the Đỗ Quyên Waterfall in Bạch Mã National Park, boating through the mist on Chuồn Lagoon, and participating in folk painting activities at Sình Village, where the essence of Huế's traditional woodblock art is preserved.

CNN is regarded as the world's leading global media outlet, with a continuous flow of international news delivering timely updates to a vast audience across continents. The channel is renowned for its ability to provide comprehensive coverage of markets, reliable information, and a high viewer preference, which significantly influences user decisions.

Huế’s promotion campaign on CNN is expected to create a strong ripple effect, enhancing the image of the city as friendly and attractive to international audiences and travellers worldwide.

Promoting Huế’s tourism on the channel is anticipated to make a breakthrough in the efforts to market Huế abroad, helping to convey its image as a heritage city, a destination with top-tier tourism products, and an ideal spot for travellers from around the globe, thereby attracting international visitors. VNS