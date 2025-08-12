Sa Pa aims to become model for green and smart tourism

LÀO CAI — Sa Pa ward in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai is planning to maximise its potential and advantages, with the goal of transforming itself into a green, sustainable, and smart tourism city worthy of its status as the core of the Sa Pa National Tourism Area and a destination of international stature.

Established after the mergence of six central wards of Sa Pa township, Sa Pa ward lies at the heart of the national tourism area.

Speaking at the ward’s first Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term on August 11, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Lào Cai People’s Committee Nguyễn Huy Tuấn underscored the importance of sustainable, smart tourism development in harmony with the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural heritage and natural landscapes.

He also requested Sa Pa to step up administrative reforms, the building of e-administration and smart urban systems, placing residents and businesses at the centre of services, and enhancing administration –citizen interactions through digital platforms.

The ward has set ambitious targets, including raising annual state budget revenue to 3.5 trillion đồng (US$133.3 million) by 2030, increasing per capita income to 150 million đồng, welcoming 12.2 million visitors, generating over 57 trillion đồng in tourism and service revenues, and reducing the poverty rate to 2.8 per cent. — VNA/VNS